Guyana unbeaten

Tarouba pitch tacky

Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sunday 10 September, 01:00

TV: Live on TNTSports

Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders team news

Tallawahs have lost their last three and need to start putting some wins together. They need a score from Alex Hales who has taken a poor end to The Hundred to the CPL.

Probable XI: King, Hales, Blackwood, Brooks, Reifer, Imad, Allen, Green, Amir, Pitman, Irshad

Trinbago put defeat behind them to Guyana by beating Royals last time. There's still no room for Tom Curran, however. Nic Pooran scored a blistering century to continue phenomenal form.

Probable XI: Guptill, Deyal, Pooran, Tucker, Pollard, Russell, Hosein, Narine, Salmkheil, Seales

Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders pitch report

The Tarouba track looked sluggish and tacky in Kings-Patriots. Against a leaky Patriots attack, Kings could manage only 149. Pace-off will be key and if both sides recognise that shorting par lines could be the way to go. We'd prefer if Tallawahs were batting first, though, with Trinbago heavy with classy spin options.

Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders match odds

Trinbago are 1.645/8 with Tallawahs 2.466/4. We could well see a repeat the head-to-head when Tallawahs failed to chase 142. Therefore a punt in-play on Trinbago if they get bogged down on the wicket from around the 1.804/5 region is an option.

Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders player bets

Pooran is 11/43.70 for top after his ton last time out. You can bet that price here. Kieron Pollard topped in the previous meeting, though and he is 4/14.80. Andre Russell is a fancy, though, at 13/27.40 and is worth wagering here. Dre Russ strikes at 160 against the collective of Amir, Imad, Green and Allen. Brandon King has been boosted to 13/53.60 for Tallawahs.

(0.5pts) Back Andre Russell top TKR bat @ 13/27.40 Bet now

Barbados Royals v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Sunday 10 September, 15:00

TV: Live on TNTSports

Barbados Royals v Guyana Amazon Warriors team news

Royals are consistent. Win one, lose one, win one, lose one. They're due a win and they might have a better chance if Donovan Ferreira was to get a game. There's enough room with seven bowling options in defeat by TKR last time.

Probable XI: Mayers, Cornwall, Evans, Powell, Athanaze, Holder, Nyeem, van der Merwe, Qais, Clarke, McCoy,

Guyana were top of the table before Tallawahs-TKR. They are undefeated so far and should be well-suited to slower surfaces with their pace-off and spin attack. Rahmanullah Gurbaz may be available.

Possible XI: Gurbaz/Ayub, Hemraj, Hope, Azam, Hetmyer, Shepherd, Paul, Pretorius, Smith, Motie, Tahir

Barbados Royals v Guyana Amazon Warriors pitch report

On a tacky track we do fear for the Royals batting. Warriors could bowl 16 overs of cutters and spin if they wished. Backing under 160 for Royals could be available at around 1.9110/11.

Back Royals under 160 1st innings runs @ 1.9110/11 Bet now

Barbados Royals v Guyana Amazon Warriors match odds

Guyana are 1.774/5, which is pretty chunky given the teams' respective records. Anything more than 1.804/5 in play represents terrific value one suspects. Not wishing to bang the same drum but we'd be surprised if the Guyana attack doesn't tie down Royals.

Barbados Royals v Guyana Amazon Warriors player bets

Ferreira may not be available but we'll keep an eye on Sportsbook prices for top bat in the teens. The pitch could suit a late-order blitz and the South Africa is ideal.