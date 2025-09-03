Caribbean Premier League Tips Matches 20 and 21: Kings can take down TKR

TKR and Kings clash in Tarouba

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Kings

Thursday 4 September, 00.00

TV: Live on TNT

St Lucia Kings have an opportunity to go level with points with Trinbago at the head of affairs in CPL in Tarouba in the early hours of Thursday. hampered by two washouts, Kings' luck may have turned.

That's because Trinbago suffered two injuries in their success over the Patriots with Mohammad Amir and Andre Russell both leaving the field. Amir's looked particularly bad with the bowler screaming in pain and holding his groin. Russell has had persistent injury problems in the twilight of his career. Ali Khan and Terence Hinds may play instead.

Kings are on a three-game winning streak and any weakening of a Trinbago side which have won five straight would be welcome. Immediately there appears to be value in the 2.305/4 price. And that's not just because of team changes. These two are well-matched and have shown to be the two best teams in it.

A strong case could be made for this being a much tighter affair. When the pair met in the head-to-head that was evident with Kings restricting TKR to 183 on the road that is Gros Islet. That they didn't get up to win from 94 for one in the 12th will still irk them. There have been hints, beyond TKR's defeat by Falcons, that the storied franchise five opponents a chance.

How they got up to beat Patriots last time out is a mystery. Defending just 179 they were again under the pump with Pats 96 for no wicket in the 11th. Amir's two wickets and economy of just 7.9 may well have made a significant difference in a 12-run win.

The wait for a Nic Pooran top-bat win goes on. Despite two half-centuries it is yet to cop, it may be wise to have time off from the wager. For Kings Johnson Charles should be favourite for their top bat instead of [7/2]. His two-year win rate says he is the man of consistency despite Tim Seifert's century against Falcons. Charles top-scored in the head-to-head against TKR.

Recommended Bet Back Johnson Charles top Kings bat SBK 7/2

Recommended Bet Back St Lucia kings BFX 2.3

Barbados Royals v Guyana Amazon Warriors

friday 5 September, 00:00

TV: Live on TNT

Barabados Royals sit bottom of the table with three defeats from four and one washout. They are desperately in need of the filup that home advantage brings with the first game at Bridgetown this tournament.

They face a Warriors team who are in danger of being left behind by Trinbago and Kings at the top of the table. They have now suffered back-to-back defeats against both of them as the league definitively shows who the better teams are. There is a sense that Guyana might be feeling sorry for themselves somewhat and they could be vulnerable to a shock. Defeats by six wickets against TKR and four by Kings were significant margins.

One of Guyana's big issues is their batting order. They cannot find a partner for opening bat Ben McDermott. Kevlon Anderson has tried and failed to cement his place. Gudakesh Motie was tried there last time against TKR but he was out for a seven-ball one. It could be Moeen Ali's turn this time. Or Romario Shepherd. Or Dwaine Pretorius. And on we go on. Sportsbook prices seem alive to the prospect.

It perhaps wouldn't be a bad idea if Guyana picked the right side in the first place. Glenn Phillips should be in this team ahead of Hassan Khan, the American. Perhaps he is injured. That is the only plausible explanation for one of the top five all-format players in the world being overlooked for an also-ran.

Royals are reliant on Quinton de Kock for runs, although when losing to Trinbago in their last match it does appear that calls for Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford to take more responsibility have been heeded. The pair batted at Nos 4 and 5 respectively. Where Royals struggle is with the ball. Their attack lack pace and a world-class spinner at this level. Not taking wickets and failing to keep things tight is a major issue.

Guyana may fancy themselves for a big score on a Bridgetown wicket which can reward the strokemakers. Of the last 22 a whopping 68% first-innings have busted 160 or more so there is a good launchpad for big runs. More than 180 comes in at 41%. Given that stat Sportsbook's total runs for Guyana at over 170.5 at 5/61.84 has appeal. It would also suggest the par line may be available for them in the first dig at 180.5.

