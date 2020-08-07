Caribbean Premier League 2020 Betting: Team-by-team guide

Guyana Amazon Warriors 11/4

2019 Batting rank 1

Bowling rank 1

Last 3 years 2/3/2

Win % bat 1st 48.3

Win % bat 2nd 74

Ave score for 145

Ave score against 141

Squad Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Chandrapul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeeo Singh, Kissoondath Magram

Verdict: Chokers? Harsh but Guyana have now appeared in five finals and lost the lot. Last term they won their first 11 as they cruised into the final. Alas, they saved their one poor performance for the game that mattered most and they were well-beaten by Tridents.

They will be less potent being unable to play at home but their recruitment means they can adapt to the two Trinidad wickets early on. Nic Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer can blast if they have to. Ross Taylor is a great replacement for Shoaib Malik. Imran Tahir is crucial likewise Chris Green after his ban for chuking.

Possible XI: King, Hemraj, Pooran, Hetmyer, Taylor, Paul, Rutherford, Shepherd, Green, Tahir, Smith



Trinbago Knight Riders 11/4

2019 Batting rank 2

Bowling rank 4=

Last 3 years 3/W/3

Win % bat 1st 50

Win % bat 66.6

Ave score for 148

Ave score against 149

Squad Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan

Verdict:Trinbago lost six of their last seven in 2019 as they lost their three-time champions aura. Bowling was the issue. Too often they lost control.

However, Sunil Narine, who balances the XI, missed five games with injury and if he is available again for the whole tournament qualification should be much easier after squeezing into the last four at the death. They have an embarrassment of riches in the top four.

Possible XI:Simmons, Narine, Munro, Seifert, Bravo, Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Pierre, Ali Khan, Fawad, Webster

Barbados Tridents 7/2

2019 Batting rank 5=

Bowling rank 2

Last 3 years W/6/5

Win % bat 1st 52

Win % bat 2nd 30.7

Ave score for 151

Ave score against 143

Squad Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir.

Verdict: Tridents stunned Guyana in the final, capping an extraordinary surge. They won only two of their first six.

What happened? Well, they benefited from shuffling their squad, brining in Harry Gurney and Shakib-al-Hasan. Hayden Walsh, player of the series, was finally given his head. He won't sit out three games this time. However, tridents won't be able to chop and change this year and they are without Gurney, Shakib and JP Duminy. So instead they pin their hopes of Rashid Khan and Walsh - a terrifying prospect for batters.

Possible XI: Charles, Greaves, Brooks, Hope, Anderson, Holder, Rashid, Nurse, Carter, Walsh, Reifer

Jamaica Tallawahs 11/2

2019 Batting rank 4

Bowling rank 6

Last 3 years 6/4/W

Win % bat 1st 51.7

Win % bat 2nd 54.3

Ave score for 151

Ave score against 155

Squad:Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonnar, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud

Verdict:Tallawahs stunk the place out last season, finishing bottom, losing eight out of ten and having the leakiest bowling attack. How have they reacted?

The signings of Sandeep Lamichhane and Mujeeb are excellent, recognising spin is king. Oshane Thomas is an out-and-out wicket-taker who missed a chunk last year with injury. They don't bat deep the top six is very strong. As ever, Andre Russell can win games on his own. He was injured for half of the campaign last season and that was crucial.

Probable XI Phillips, Walton, Blackwood, Russell, Brathwaite, Powell, Bonner, Lamichhane, Mujeeb, Thomas, Lewis

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 5/1

2019 Batting rank 3

Bowling rank 4=

Last 3 years 4/3/2

Win % bat 1st 41

Win % bat 2nd 48

Ave score for 151

Ave score against 151

Squad Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua De Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton.

Verdict:Patriots were another side that went on a surge to qualify - they had won only two of their first six. They are barely recognisable this term - out go Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Hafeez, Devon Thomas and Fabian Allen. Denesh Ramdin is an astute signing, Chris Lynn offers fireworks but otherwise their big issue has not been solved - they lack spin class. Ish Sodhi will have to a lot on his own with Patriots heavy on pace talent. That could prove costly on surfaces which wil surely get lower and slower.

Possible XI: Lewis, Lynn, De Silva, Dunk, Ramdin, Drakes, Joseph, Imran Khan, Sodhi, Cottrell, Emrit

St Lucia Zouks 9/1

2019 Batting rank 5=

Bowling rank 3

Last 3 years 5/6/4

Win % bat 1st 21

Win % bat 2nd 41

Ave score for 146

Ave score against 151

Squads Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Najibullah Zadran, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar

Verdict: Zouks are not worth anybody's money. Look at that record defending a target. Only once have they made it out of the group and they will do well to avoid finishing bottom.

Recruitment has been tough. Few quality players outside of Afghanistan want to come. That's why they are a batsman short. What does excite, however, is the inclusion of Kimani Melius, a wonderkid who lit up the St Lucia T10 Blast, a pop-up tournament during lockdown. Melius looks a fantastic talent and let's hope he is not infected by the Zouks malaise.

Possible XI: Fletcher, Melius, Cornwall, Chase, Zadran, Nabi, Sammy, Holder, McCoy, Williams, Khan

***

