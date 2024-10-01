Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders CPL Tips: Royals can stay alive

Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders

Wednesday 2 October 00:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders team news

Royals have lost four in a row as their campaign collapsed. At one stage they looked the best team in it but defeats on slower surfaces in Providence undermined confidence. Rahkeem Cornwall has been dropped for Kevin Wickham at No 3 and Ramon Simmonds has come in for Obed McCoy as they try to find a winning formula again.

Probable XI: De Kock, Alleyne, Wickham, Athanaze, Powell, Miller, Holder, Theekshana, Maharaj, Naveen, Simmonds

Trinbago have added offspinner Bryan Charles to their squad after Sunil Narine's injury and Dwayne Bravo's tournament ended early. Narine has had a quad complaint but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him patched up for this one.

Possible XI: Roy, Parris, Pooran, Carty, Pollard, Russell, David, Narine, Akeal, Waqar, Hinds

Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders pitch report

Providence is a real conundrum for punters. The first four games were nightmarish for batters with all first-innings coming in at under 165.5. The next three saw 200 busted. Two different square surfaces are being used. We will have to keep our eyes out on communication and at the pitch report for guidance and play accordingly. One suspects Guyana, when they play their qualifier, will make sure they have a slow turner so this could be the flatter version.

Royals will be desperate for a true, flat wicket to bring their hitters into the game. They were shot-shy on the more turgid Providence tracks.

The match odds market expects them to be beaten, hardly surprising considering Trinbago won both head-to-heads. Despite Royals looking stronger man for man, Trinbago's nous in big games is a major factor on the market.

Still, there is a clear bias for batting first and defending with six of the seven decided in that fashion. If the flip goes their way we still expect around 2.447/5 Royals to be available.

Recommended Bet Back Royals batting first EXC 2.44

Quinton de Kock has been superb for Royals. At 11/53.20 for top Royals bat he will receive support but one does feel he needs a flat one these days. Rovman Powell is overdue at 5/16.00 while we stand by Nyeem Young at 35/136.00 on win rate. If he doesn't play, money back. For Trinbago, Andre Russell is a regular follow in-play from 10/111.00.

Recommended Bet Back Andre Russell top TKR bat in-play from... SBK 10/1