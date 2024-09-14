Barbados Royals v Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL Tips: Guyana underrated again

Barbados Royals v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Sunday 15 September 00:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

Barbados Royals v Guyana Amazon Warriors team news

Royals failed their big test against Trinbago, despite having a toss bias in their favour batting first on a ground with a decent record for runs. They posted only 156. Unfortunately it was Jason Holder's economy again which cost them. it was a major issue last year and his 11 an over made the difference. They may need a sixth bowler so Nyeem Young could come in for Rivaldo Clarke.

Possible XI: Cornwall, De Kock, Athanaze, Powell, Miller, Holder, Nyeenm, Maharaj, Theekshana, Naveen, McCoy

Guyana are three from three. They are expected to be without Rahmanullah Gurbaz due to international duty. Hard-hitting Kiwi Tim Robinson remains with Moeen Ali joining. Moeen could slot straight in as opener if they want to keep Shai Hope at No 3. Other options are Gudakesh Motie and Dwaine Pretorius.

Probable XI: Robinson, Moeen, Hope, Azam, Hetmyer, Paul, Pretorius, Motie, Tahir, J Sinclair, Shamar

Barbados Royals v Guyana Amazon Warriors pitch report

More than 170 in the first has been busted nine times in the last two years from 18. That includes mismatches at the World Cup so Royals' effort against TKR was disappointing. It could result in a lower par line at around 170.5.

We know there was a 57% toss bias for the side batting first at Bridgetown before Royals' defeat with that in their favour against TKR. We're prepared to stick with the trend.

And with that in mind it has to be said that Guyana are surprising outsiders at 2.186/5. They are the holders, they are unbeaten and they come against a Royals team which has just flopped in its first proper contest.

Guyana have been consistently underrated throughout the tournament so we have no worries betting them if the flip goes their way.

Recommended Bet Back Guyana batting 1st EXC 2.18

Motie has opened once this term so Sportsbook's 30/131.00 that he top bats is an interest with the slot free. Not much is being given away on Pretorius at 10s however. Pretorius is a strong option at 7/24.50 for top Guyana bowler, however, with a solid win rate meaning he should be shorter. We probably have to keep faith with Jason Holder at 7/24.50, although his economy rate concern means we prune our stake. Remember, dead heats are split by runs conceded. Nyeem is money back if he doesn't play but the 35/136.00 about top Royals bat is too big again.

Recommended Bet Back Jason Holder top Royals bat SBK 7/2

Recommended Bet Back Dwaine Pretorius top Guyana bowler SBK 7/2

Recommended Bet Back Nyeem Young top Royals bat SBK 35/1

Now read more Cricket tips and previews here.