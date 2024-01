Showground has been tricky for bats

No Warner in Thunder squad

Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers

Monday 8 January, 07:05

Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers team news

Thunder will have to wait for David Warner to be available. He was slated for Friday's Sydney Smash but may even miss that due to his brother's wedding. Blake Nikitaras is unavailable due to a knee injury. Daniel Sams has been named in the squad despite reports he was out with a groin strain.



Probable XI: Bancroft, Hales, Kohler-Cadmore, Davies, Ross, Sams, McAndrew, Green, Sandhu, Hatcher, T Sangha

Scorchers produced a stinker against Strikers last time out. Hours after smashing the weakest attack in the tournament for 211 on their ground, they managed only 153 on the flattest track in the tournament and were downed by nine wickets. Stephen Eskinazi or Cooper Connolly could open instead of Sam Whiteman.

Possible XI: Crawley, Eskinazi, Hardie, Inglis, Evans, Connolly, A Agar, Richardson, Tye, Behrendorff, Morris

Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers pitch report

Four in the last ten first-innings have busted 160 and there have been some very low scores. Four totals have been under 140 and Thunder were bowled out for 15 in the second dig against Strikers at this ground last season. Thunder managed only 151 in a washout versus Sixers earlier this campaign. They are taken to struggle against a strong Perth attack. A 20-overs par line short at 162.5 makes sense.

The market has probably overracted to Scorchers blowing up at Adelaide. they have been so consistent for so long that it would be harsh to lose faith in them now.

They should probably be in the 1.501/2 region so 1.695/7 looks very generous indeed. Thunder need to win all their remaining matches to stand any chance of qualification.

We need to keep that Connolly return to the opening slot in mind. With Perth agreeable to change the 13/114.00 could look very big indeed if we're right. For Thunder, Sams will have some interest at 10/111.00.

