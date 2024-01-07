</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers Big Bash Tips: Scorchers to hit back
Ed Hawkins
07 January 2024
2:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/sydney-thunder-v-perth-scorchers-big-bash-tips-scorchers-to-hit-back-070124-194.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-07T23:08:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-07T23:50:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Ed Hawkins says the smart money will be on the Perth bowlers dominating at the Showground on Monday Market reacts to Perth horror show Showground has been tricky for bats No Warner in Thunder squad Sydney Thunder v Perth ScorchersMonday 8 January, 07:05TV: Live on Sky Sports Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers team news Thunder will have to wait for David Warner to be available. He was slated for Friday's Sydney Smash but may even miss that due to his brother's wedding. Blake Nikitaras is unavailable due to a knee injury. Daniel Sams has been named in the squad despite reports he was out with a groin strain. Probable XI: Bancroft, Hales, Kohler-Cadmore, Davies, Ross, Sams, McAndrew, Green, Sandhu, Hatcher, T Sangha Scorchers produced a stinker against Strikers last time out. Hours after smashing the weakest attack in the tournament for 211 on their ground, they managed only 153 on the flattest track in the tournament and were downed by nine wickets. Stephen Eskinazi or Cooper Connolly could open instead of Sam Whiteman. Possible XI: Crawley, Eskinazi, Hardie, Inglis, Evans, Connolly, A Agar, Richardson, Tye, Behrendorff, Morris Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers pitch report Four in the last ten first-innings have busted 160 and there have been some very low scores. Four totals have been under 140 and Thunder were bowled out for 15 in the second dig against Strikers at this ground last season. Thunder managed only 151 in a washout versus Sixers earlier this campaign. They are taken to struggle against a strong Perth attack. A 20-overs par line short at 162.5 makes sense. Back Thunder under 162.5 20-over runs @ [2.00] Bet now Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers match odds The market has probably overracted to Scorchers blowing up at Adelaide. they have been so consistent for so long that it would be harsh to lose faith in them now. They should probably be in the [1.50] region so [1.69] looks very generous indeed. Thunder need to win all their remaining matches to stand any chance of qualification. Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers player bets We need to keep that Connolly return to the opening slot in mind. With Perth agreeable to change the [13/1] could look very big indeed if we're right. For Thunder, Sams will have some interest at [10/1]. Ed Hawkins says the smart money will be on the Perth bowlers dominating at the Showground on Monday

Market reacts to Perth horror show
Showground has been tricky for bats
No Warner in Thunder squad

Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers
Monday 8 January, 07:05
TV: Live on Sky Sports

Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers team news

Thunder will have to wait for David Warner to be available. He was slated for Friday's Sydney Smash but may even miss that due to his brother's wedding. Blake Nikitaras is unavailable due to a knee injury. Daniel Sams has been named in the squad despite reports he was out with a groin strain.

Probable XI: Bancroft, Hales, Kohler-Cadmore, Davies, Ross, Sams, McAndrew, Green, Sandhu, Hatcher, T Sangha

Scorchers produced a stinker against Strikers last time out. Hours after smashing the weakest attack in the tournament for 211 on their ground, they managed only 153 on the flattest track in the tournament and were downed by nine wickets. Stephen Eskinazi or Cooper Connolly could open instead of Sam Whiteman.

Possible XI: Crawley, Eskinazi, Hardie, Inglis, Evans, Connolly, A Agar, Richardson, Tye, Behrendorff, Morris

Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers pitch report

Four in the last ten first-innings have busted 160 and there have been some very low scores. Four totals have been under 140 and Thunder were bowled out for 15 in the second dig against Strikers at this ground last season. Thunder managed only 151 in a washout versus Sixers earlier this campaign. They are taken to struggle against a strong Perth attack. A 20-overs par line short at 162.5 makes sense.

Back Thunder under 162.5 20-over runs @ 2.00

Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers match odds

The market has probably overracted to Scorchers blowing up at Adelaide. they have been so consistent for so long that it would be harsh to lose faith in them now. They should probably be in the 1.50 region so 1.69 looks very generous indeed. Thunder need to win all their remaining matches to stand any chance of qualification.

Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers player bets

We need to keep that Connolly return to the opening slot in mind. With Perth agreeable to change the 13/1 could look very big indeed if we're right. For Thunder, Sams will have some interest at 10/1. He was slated for Friday's Sydney Smash but may even miss that due to his brother's wedding. <span>Blake Nikitaras is unavailable due to a knee injury. Daniel Sams has been named in the squad despite reports he was out with a groin strain.<br></span></p><p><span><strong>Probable XI:</strong> Bancroft, Hales, Kohler-Cadmore, Davies, Ross, Sams, McAndrew, Green, Sandhu, Hatcher, T Sangha</span></p><p><span>Scorchers produced a stinker against Strikers last time out. Hours after smashing the weakest attack in the tournament for 211 on their ground, they managed only 153 on the flattest track in the tournament and were downed by nine wickets. Stephen Eskinazi or Cooper Connolly could open instead of Sam Whiteman.</span></p><p><span><strong>Possible XI:</strong> Crawley, Eskinazi, Hardie, Inglis, Evans, Connolly, A Agar, Richardson, Tye, Behrendorff, Morris</span></p><h2>Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers pitch report</h2><p><span>Four in the last ten first-innings have busted 160 and there have been some very low scores. Four totals have been under 140 and Thunder were bowled out for 15 in the second dig against Strikers at this ground last season. Thunder managed only 151 in a washout versus Sixers earlier this campaign. They are taken to struggle against a strong Perth attack.<strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.223161165"> A 20-overs par line short at 162.5 makes sense</a></strong>.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Thunder under 162.5 20-over runs @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.00</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.223161165" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.223160995">Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers match odds</a></h2><p><span>The market has probably overracted to Scorchers blowing up at Adelaide. they have been so consistent for so long that it would be harsh to lose faith in them now.</span></p><p><span><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.223160995">They should probably be in the <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.50</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> region so <b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.69</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b> looks very generous indeed.</a></strong> Thunder need to win all their remaining matches to stand any chance of qualification.</span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/twenty20-big-bash/sydney-thunder-v-perth-scorchers/32855063">Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers player bets</a></h2><p><span>We need to keep that<strong> Connolly return to the opening slot</strong> in mind. With Perth agreeable to change the <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D27539702%26bsmId%3D924.389075982"><b class="inline_odds" title="14.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">14.00</span></b> could look very big indeed if we're right.</a> For Thunder, <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D16458629%26bsmId%3D924.389075983">Sams will have some interest at <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b>.</a></span><span></span></p><p><span> </span></p><h2>Read Ed's Big Bash analysis <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">here Recommended bets

(1pts) Back Thunder under 162.5 20-over 1st inns runs 2.00

New customers can get £20 in free bets!

New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change. 