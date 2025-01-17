Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder Big Bash Tips: Thunder value in derby clash

Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder

Friday 17 December, 08.15

TV: live on Sky Sports

Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder Big Bash team news

Steve Smith plays his last game for Sixers before departing for Australia duty. He has top-scored twice in two outings and will be badly missed with james Vince and Daniel Hughes out. They have named un unchanged squad. Hayden Kerr produced a tremendous cameo to win a tight game at Adelaide last time.

Probable Sixers XI: Smith, Philippe, Edwards, Henriques, Silk, Shaw, Kerr, Dwarshuis, Abbott, Chohan, Murphy

Thunder have added Wes Agar to their squad. Agar comes in for Liam Hatcher. That means there is still no Daniel Sams. Sam Konstas is likely to be playing his last game.

Possible Renegades XI: Konstas, Warmer, Gilkes, Billings, Garton, Weibgen, Green, McAndrew, T Andrews, T Sangha, Hasnain

Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder Big Bash pitch report

There is a big toss bias in night games at the SCG. Win the flip, bat first is the plan - with 18 from 28 won by the team that defends a score. The runs per over is well under eights so a whopping total is not normally required. The 220 that was enough for Sixers by 14 against Perth last time was probably an outlier due to the freak that is Smith scoring a ton. With Thunder scoring at 8.4, Sixers conceding at 8.5 we are keen on unders 165 if there is an overreaction on the runs market and Thunder batting first

This would be a more than worthy final. As it stands it remains a ding-dong affair for a top-two finish. Thunder, in third, look most likely to miss out but a win over their rivals would damn Sixers to a harder route to the final, so long as Hurricanes win one of their final two matches and their run rate ticked up.

Thunder are outsiders at 2.1411/10. Ordinarily we'd be unimpressed but David Warner has them playing smart stuff. They are hard to beat and give little up. If the toss goes their way then they are good enough to flip these odds and trade at around 1.705/7.

Smith has an incredible 66.6% win rate in the Bash in the last two years. The study sample of nine matches is small but it remains an extraordinary record. He is 15/82.88 to take it to 70%. We do, however, note the 7/18.00 about Jack Edwards topping for Sixers. He batted at No 3 last time. With the ball, Nathan McAndrew's return from fitness keeps us interested. Likewise a two-wicket haul versus Scorchers. This suggests a return to form also. With a win rate of 26% in the last two years, he is value at 4/15.00 for top bowler.





