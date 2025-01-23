Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder Big Bash Tips: Thunder can repeat Stars trick

Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder

Friday 24 January, 08.15

TV: live on Sky Sports

Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder Big Bash team news

Sixers, beaten by Heat in the Qualifier, are down to the bare bones after a raft of departures/injuries/unavailability. There's no Steve Smith, Sean Abbott, Todd Murphy, James Vince, Akeal Hosein, Daniel Hughes or Jackson Bird. It is hard not to think that churn has contributed to their visit to the last-chance saloon. Time to adjust and for players to be comfortable in different roles isn't possible

Probable Sixers XI: Patterson, Philippe, Edwards, Henriques, Silk, Shaw, Kerr, Dwarshuis, Menenti, Perry, Chohan

Thunder have been dealing with a depleted squad for a while and have taken it in their stride. Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams, for example, were ruled out of the tournament. But they were excellent with the ball to beat Stars to set up this derby knockout. Muhammad Hasnain wasn't required in that game but could be in contention. His absence shows Thunder are thinking very hard about the best fit for conditions.

Probable Thunder XI: Weibgen, Warmer, Gilkes, Billings, Davies, Garton, Green, McAndrew, T Andrews, T Sangha, W Agar

Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder Big Bash pitch report

There is a big toss bias in night games at the SCG. Win the flip, bat first is the plan - with 18 from 28 won by the team that defends a score. The runs per over is well under eights so a whopping total is not normally required.

The 220 that was enough for Sixers by 14 against Perth in the last result was probably an outlier due to the freak that is Smith scoring a ton. The contest between these two last week on this ground was washed out with Thunder 36 for one after five. And a bowler-dominated game is expected. The 20-over par line for unders at 154.4 feels right. No rain is forecast.

Thunder are tough to beat. As we have said before, what they lack in star quality they make up for with smarts in the field. The win over Stars was a perfect example of that when they were able to defend 135 with ease.

A similar outcome cannot be ruled out here on a potentially tricky track. But it is hard to think that the pre-toss match odds are wrong. The 2.1411/10 Thunder is about what we expected. sixers are 1.845/6. Still, it would be right to say the Thunder price will be wrong if the flip goes their way.

As ever, we don't expect the odds to move much so Thunder defending again looks a sound strategy.

Recommended Bet Back Thunder batting first EXC 2.14

Hugh Weibgen opened for Thunder last time and Sportsbook go 5/16.00 that he top scores. Warner is 17/102.70 and it might be that the surface and match situation suits his more composed style these days. Warner will know that 150 batting first is a good score so he won't need to take the risks to get his side there. He is 8/19.00 for man of the match.





