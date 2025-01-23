Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder Big Bash Tips: Thunder can repeat Stars trick
Ed Hawkins has the best stats, angles and bets for the Qualifier in the BBL from the SCG on Friday...
-
David Warner's Thunder strong defending
-
Watch out for toss bias at the SCG
-
Sixers depleted and unsure
-
Winner goes to the final v Hobart
Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder
Friday 24 January, 08.15
TV: live on Sky Sports
Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder Big Bash team news
Sixers, beaten by Heat in the Qualifier, are down to the bare bones after a raft of departures/injuries/unavailability. There's no Steve Smith, Sean Abbott, Todd Murphy, James Vince, Akeal Hosein, Daniel Hughes or Jackson Bird. It is hard not to think that churn has contributed to their visit to the last-chance saloon. Time to adjust and for players to be comfortable in different roles isn't possible
Probable Sixers XI: Patterson, Philippe, Edwards, Henriques, Silk, Shaw, Kerr, Dwarshuis, Menenti, Perry, Chohan
Thunder have been dealing with a depleted squad for a while and have taken it in their stride. Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams, for example, were ruled out of the tournament. But they were excellent with the ball to beat Stars to set up this derby knockout. Muhammad Hasnain wasn't required in that game but could be in contention. His absence shows Thunder are thinking very hard about the best fit for conditions.
Probable Thunder XI: Weibgen, Warmer, Gilkes, Billings, Davies, Garton, Green, McAndrew, T Andrews, T Sangha, W Agar
Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder Big Bash pitch report
There is a big toss bias in night games at the SCG. Win the flip, bat first is the plan - with 18 from 28 won by the team that defends a score. The runs per over is well under eights so a whopping total is not normally required.
The 220 that was enough for Sixers by 14 against Perth in the last result was probably an outlier due to the freak that is Smith scoring a ton. The contest between these two last week on this ground was washed out with Thunder 36 for one after five. And a bowler-dominated game is expected. The 20-over par line for unders at 154.4 feels right. No rain is forecast.
Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder Big Bash match prediction
Thunder are tough to beat. As we have said before, what they lack in star quality they make up for with smarts in the field. The win over Stars was a perfect example of that when they were able to defend 135 with ease.
A similar outcome cannot be ruled out here on a potentially tricky track. But it is hard to think that the pre-toss match odds are wrong. The 2.1411/10 Thunder is about what we expected. sixers are 1.845/6. Still, it would be right to say the Thunder price will be wrong if the flip goes their way.
As ever, we don't expect the odds to move much so Thunder defending again looks a sound strategy.
Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash player bets
Hugh Weibgen opened for Thunder last time and Sportsbook go 5/16.00 that he top scores. Warner is 17/102.70 and it might be that the surface and match situation suits his more composed style these days. Warner will know that 150 batting first is a good score so he won't need to take the risks to get his side there. He is 8/19.00 for man of the match.
Now read more Cricket tips and previews here
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Cricket Tips
Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings IPL Tips: Back Harpreet at 13/2 in low-scoring match
-
Cricket Tips
Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair
-
Cricket Tips
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1