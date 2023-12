SCG pitch could be tricky

Maxwell won't bowl

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars

Tuesday 26 December, 07.05

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars team news

Unsurprisingly, Sixers have failed in their bid to overturn Tom Curran's four-match ban. They're keen to get Hayden Kerr and Sean Abbott fit and Curran's indiscretion couldn't have come at a worse time. One suspects their frustration has been misdirected.

Possible XI: Philippe, Vince, Hughes, Henriques, Silk, Edwards, Davies, Dwarshius, Bird, Murphy, O'Keefe

Glenn Maxwell will not be avilable to bowl again. Imad Wasim has replaced Liam Dawson after his three-match contract ended. There is no Brody Couch, Campbell Kellaway or Joe Burns in the squad.

Probable XI: Harper, Rogers, Webster, Maxwell, Stoinis, Cartwright, Imad, Merlo, Usama, Rauf, Steketee

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars pitch report

At the SCG only ten from the last 23 in all T20 have busted 160 in the first-innings. Naturally, then, we're keen to short a par line in the low 160s if Stars bat first. The Sixers bowling has been tight so far. No rain is forecast.

Sixers are 1.705/7 with Stars 2.427/5. There are two things happening here we suspect as one is entitled to raise an eyebrow about the price for the home team.

One, the market is enamoured with the Pakistan flavour of this Stars line-up. And two, it's unconvinced by a Sixers team who have diced with defeat against Renegades and Strikers.

We see, however, a Sixers team who just don't know when they're beat against a franchise which has struggled to find a way to win. Exhibit A: Sixers have won the last nine on the head-to-head. Exhibit B: Sixers are 100% from three games, Stars have lost all three. The hosts should be in the 1.608/13 area.

The 9/25.50 about Beau Webster continuing his hitting spree catches the eye because he should bat at No 3. Maxwell is boosted to 13/53.60. For Sixers, Vince is boosted to 10/34.33.

