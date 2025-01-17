Saturday's Big Bash Tips: Play-off race goes to the wire
Ed Hawkins previews Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers with all teams needing a win on Saturday
Race for the final play-off spot
Heat look like value
Bartlett a bet at 10/34.33
Runs expected in Perth
Listen to Cricket... Only Bettor!
Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat
Saturday 18 January, 06.00
TV: live on Zee
Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat Big Bash tips
Heat are still alive in the hunt for a Big Bash play-off despite a chastening loss to Hobart when they couldn't defend 202 with a toss bias in their favour. They must win their final game and hope Stars lose to Hurricanes.
They will be without Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja, who were only allowed to play once and that was against Hurricanes. Colin Munro, the skip, is fit again and returns. Jack Wood should also come back in as opener.
Renegades need a whopping win for net run rate to go from bottom to fouth and for Stars to lose to HH. They have no Jacob Bethell and, frankly, not much hope. He has been one of their better players in a dreadful campaign. Five of their six defeats have been comprehensive and they are way off it.
Heat, then, at 1.9310/11 is far from the worst wager in the world. Against a dodgy Renegades batting unit the likes of Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson and Michael Neser should prove too strong. Indeed, Bartlett has a win rate in the last three comps of 28% for top bowler so 10/34.33 is a fair option.
Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers
Saturday 18 January, 9.15
TV: live on Sky Sports
Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash tips
The winner of this game still has a play-off chance but the list of caveats is slightly longer: Stars lose to Hurricanes and Heat to lose narrowly to Renegades. It then comes to net run rate.
Both Scorchers and Strikers have identical records. They have three wins from six and are separated by 0.01 on run rate. The match odds market can split them, though, with Scorchers 1.834/5 jollies. Scorchers enjoyed a seven-wicket thrashing when the sides met in December.
But Scorchers don't have Jhye Richardson who took three wickets in that game. They may be boosted by the return of Mitch Marsh, who oddly decided to skip the crucial clash against Sydney Sixers. It was an insight into the team's drive.
Strikers like a late charge and may feel a tad unlucky that they lost with a ball remaining against Sixers. They were also strong against Heat in their previous match. They could well flip the odds here.
This may be a high-scoring game with caution thrown to the win in a last-ditch effort. Sportsbook's 6/52.20 that both teams score 160 is a wager. Strikers have a run rate of more than nine. They may need to bat first and set the tone for a Scorchers side who have been too passive with the bat. The bet is a winner in six of the last 12 at the ground. No rain is forecast.
Now read more Cricket tips and previews here!
