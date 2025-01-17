Saturday's Big Bash Tips: Play-off race goes to the wire

Listen to Cricket... Only Bettor!

Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat

Saturday 18 January, 06.00

TV: live on Zee

Heat are still alive in the hunt for a Big Bash play-off despite a chastening loss to Hobart when they couldn't defend 202 with a toss bias in their favour. They must win their final game and hope Stars lose to Hurricanes.

They will be without Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja, who were only allowed to play once and that was against Hurricanes. Colin Munro, the skip, is fit again and returns. Jack Wood should also come back in as opener.

Renegades need a whopping win for net run rate to go from bottom to fouth and for Stars to lose to HH. They have no Jacob Bethell and, frankly, not much hope. He has been one of their better players in a dreadful campaign. Five of their six defeats have been comprehensive and they are way off it.

Heat, then, at 1.9310/11 is far from the worst wager in the world. Against a dodgy Renegades batting unit the likes of Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson and Michael Neser should prove too strong. Indeed, Bartlett has a win rate in the last three comps of 28% for top bowler so 10/34.33 is a fair option.

Recommended Bet Back Xavier Bartlett top Heat bowler SBK 10/3

Recommended Bet Back Brisbane Heat to win EXC 1.94