Perth right favourites

Optus could be flat

Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes

Wednesday 20 December, 08:15

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes team news

Perth have been boosted after pacer Lance Morris was released from the Australia Test squad. Ashton Agar should also be avilable after resting for the first two games. Zak Crawley is also ready to go. It means that the champions haven't yet fielded their strtongest XI, which is ominous for their rivals.

Possible XI: Crawley, Connolly, Hardie, Inglis, Evans, Turner, Hobson, Agar, Richardson, Tye, Behrendorff

Hurricanes were well-beaten by Sixers in their opener. There were some alarming performances with the bat from Corey Anderson and Chris Jordan at Nos 6 and 7 respectively, strking at 62 and 76. They need a top five, which is strong, to fire with Matthew Wade setting the tone.

Possible XI: Wade, Jewell, McDermott, Hain, David, Anderson, Jordan, Dooley, Ellis, Hatzoglou, Meredith

Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes pitch report

Twelve of the last 22 first-innings at the Optus have busted 160 with ten won by the chaser but seven of those came in the last eight. The Perth batting looks powerful and overs 174.5 looks very much on for the hosts.

We also note the 5/16.00 that both teams bust 170. That's won six times in the study period suggesting Sportsbook have been generous.

Perth are 1.574/7 with Hobart 2.727/4. That is about what you would expect given the teams' respective records.

Hobart did beat Perth last season, though. They batted first at home and posted 172. Something similar could not beyond them batting first on a potentially flat track but we'd be looking for a trade rather than to let it run.

Zak Crawley gets a 13/53.60 quote from Sportsbook for top bat but we think Cooper Connolly will hold on to an opening slot so 5/16.00 has strong appeal. For Hobart all-rounder Nikhil Choudhary is highly thought of so we note the 20/121.00 that he tops.