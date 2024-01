Loser is out

Strikers lose three key men

Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers

Saturday 20 January, 8.15

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers team news

Scorchers have lost Laurie Evans to the ILT20. With Zak Crawley long gone, and Ashton Turner and Jhye Richardson injured, they are far from full strength. Stphen Eskinazi is also a doubt after retiring hurt with finger injury in defeat by Sixers. Marcuis Harris has been signed as opener.

Possible XI: Harris, Whiteman, Hardie, Inglis, Connolly, Hobson, A Agar, McKenzie, Tye, Behrendorff, Morris

Strikers have also suffered a player drain. Chris Lynn, Adam Hose and Jamie Overton have all left for the ILT20. Henry Hunt is added to the squad and could bat at No 3. At 27, he is only striking at 107. Tom Kelly, who strikes at 118, will have to step into the middle order.

Possible XI: M Short, D Short, Hunt, Weatherald, Kelly, Nielsen, Bazley, Thornton, Payne, Boyce, Pope

Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers pitch report

Seventeen of the last 27 first-innings at the Optus have busted 160 with 12 won by the chaser but nine of those came in the last twelve. Perth couldn't defend 197 against Sixers and with Overton a major loss to help keep things tight, the hosts batting first can bust the 20-over par line in the early 170s.

Perth are 1.645/8 with Strikers 2.546/4. The initial reaction to those numbers is that Strikers are the value.

However, drafting a possible XI is a harsh wake-up call. The batting is almost entirely reliant on top series bat Matt Short, fellow opener D'Arcy Short and Jake Weatherald. There is minimal evidence of acceleration at the death.

Still, there's an angle there. On a good surface and with players in form, they could do damage early doors enough with the bat to get a trade going at around even money. Strikers slayed Perth's attack on their own road.

It's a shame for Strikers as they have won four in a row but it is surely a bridge too far. No side can be expected to cope with the loss of a powerplay batter, finisher and main all-rounder.

Trade Strikers bat 1st to 2.001/1 Bet now

Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers player bets

Matt Short, who has a record six fifties this term, has been boosted to 5/23.50 for top Strikers bat. He has two fifiteis against Perth this season. For Perth Nick Hobson may be underrated at 10/111.00.

Read more Big Bash analysis here!

Cricket... Only Bettor - Listen here!