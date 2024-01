Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes

Thursday 4 January, 08.15

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes team news

Renegades have lost Joe Clarke to injury for the season in a significant blow. But at least they resisted the temptation to bring back Nic Maddinson in defeat by Stars. Jordan Cox of Invincibles fame opened. Akeal Hosein has returned as replacement for Mujeeb-ur-Rahman but this game comes too early for his involvement. Aaron Finch has a back problem which could keep him out.

Probable XI: De Kock, Cox, Fraser-McGurk, S Marsh, Finch/Harvey, Wells, Sutherland, Rogers, Richardson, Zampa, Siddle

Hobart have a full squad to choose from but Sam Hain may not force his way back in. His poor form has cost him his place and they have decent balance as a result, largely thanks to the emergence of all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary.

Possible XI: Wade, Jewell, Wright, McDermott, David, Anderson, Chaudhary, Jordan, Ellis, Dooley, Meredith

Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes pitch report

At the Marvel 13 sides batting first have busted 160 or more from the last 23. Eleven sides have won batting first. Renegades chased 178 verus Strikers last time to get their only win of the campaign.

Renegades have tightened up with the ball of late. They are averaging 8.8 with the ball compared to Hobart's 8.6. Bear that in mind for the par line.

Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes match odds

Renegades are 1.875/6 with Hobart 2.1211/10. Renegades seem a bit short considering their status as bottom feeders.

The best they should probably be is level-pegging in a choice affair. Truth be told, we're not enamoured with either side and it may be one to swerve. But if you want a bet then a case could be made that Hobart should be skinnier.

There are a couple of big-priced fancies with the surge in mind for top bat. Chaudhary for Hobart looks decent at 25/126.00 and Will Sutherland has been a reliable winner on this market in the past (including against HH last term) for the Renegades at an inflated 18/119.00.

Back Nikhil Chaudhary top Hobart bat @ 25/126.00 Bet now