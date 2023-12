Zampa and Mujeeb key

Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat

Thursday 21 December, 8:15

TV: Live on TNT Sports

Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat team news

Renegades can pair Adam Zampa and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman. Quinton de Kock forms a strong-looking opening partnership with Joe Clarke. There's no room in the squad for a fit-again Shaun Marsh. Peter Siddle is also absent.

Probable XI: De Kock, Clarke, Fraser-McGurk, Maddinson, Finch, Wells, Sutherland, Richardson, Rogers, Mujeeb, Zampa

Heat are, of course, missing Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne. But Matt Renshaw and Josh Brown have passed fitness tests to be included in the squad.

Possible XI: Brown, Munro, McSweeney, Renshaw, Billings, Walter, Bartlett, Neser, Johnson, Swepson, Kuhneman

Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat pitch report

At the Marvel 11 sides batting first have busted 160 or more from the last 21. Eleven sides have won batting first. Heat had the worst economy of any team last term but they look to have tightened up so far. Zampa and Mujeeb could be very tight for eight overs so a mid-ranking Heat batting line-up in terms of power may be a short on a par line in the late 160s.

Renegades are 2.1011/10 with Heat 1.865/6. Renegades are interesting side as man for man they match-up well here. But we're loathe to back them with Nic Maddinson still in this team.

At least his influence is reduced in the middle-order. We suspect this is a choice affair and the key men for the hosts are Mujeeb and Zampa. Renegades should flip these odds.

Jono Wells is a favourite of this column and we're prepared to keep faith with one of the most underrated batters in the Bash. Wells has warmed-up nicely for this one with a ton in Grade cricket, enjoying much-needed crease time. At 10/111.00 he is a bet on an established win rate.

De Kock has been boosted to 12/53.40 for Renegades while Colin Munro has been upped to 23/103.30 for Heat.

Back Jono Wells top Renegades bat @ 10/111.00 Bet now

Cricket... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.