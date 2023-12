Renegades bowling pricey

Maddinson should be dropped

Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers

Friday 29 December, 08:15

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers team news

Aaron Fich is fit again and included in the squad. How they find room for both him, Shaun Marsh (59 from 36 against Scorchers) and skip Nic Maddinson is clear to everyone bar Renegades management. Drop Maddinson. Don't count on it, though.

Probable XI: De Kock, Clarke, Fraser-McGurk, S Marsh, Maddinson, Wells, Sutherland, Rogers, Richardson, Zampa, Mujeeb

Strikers have added pacer Henry Thornton to the squad. But Strikers have made it on to the park only twice so far with one loss and one win. They are very much still searching for their rhythm.

Probable XI: D Short, M Short, Lynn, Weatherald, Hose, Overton, Bazley, Nielsen, W Agar, Payne, Boyce

Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers pitch report

At the Marvel 12 sides batting first have busted 160 or more from the last 22. Eleven sides have won batting first. One of them wasn't Renegades last time out against Heat when they failed to defend 163 with 11 balls to spare. Renegades have issues with the ball with economy at a shade under nine. Strikers could be a bet to bust 166.5.

We have been saying for weeks that until Renegades get their XI right they are going to struggle. And that means axing Maddinson, who has not averaged more than 18.5 in five out of six Bash seasons.

Finch is a perfect read-made, World Cup-winning captain and with Marsh fit again their batting looks strong. If Maddinson is out, they could be worth a risk at 2.1411/10.

Matthew Short has been boosted to 11/43.75 for top Strikers bat. Quinton de Kock is boosted to 7/24.50. De Kock has had a quiet start but there's little for him to fear from this Strikers attack so he may be worth the risk.

