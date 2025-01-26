Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder Big Bash Final Tips: Warner needs to fire

Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder

Monday 27 January, 08:15

TV: live on Sky Sports

Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder Big Bash team news

Hobart have lost only twice all season, and one of those was in their first game of the season. They have been able to retain Matthew Wade, Peter Hatzoglou and Chris Jordan throughout despite ILT20 contracts and are settled. The return of Ben McDermott has been a major boost.

Possible HH XI: Owen, Jewell, Wade, McDermott, Chaudhary, David, Jordan, Ellis, Gannon, Meredith, Hatzoglou

Thunder have held their nerve with ball and then bat in tight chases in the knockouts. Jason Sangha has returned to the XI and his role as an opener is a bonus. Ollie Davis has overcome a thigh injury. Hugh Weibgen may miss out.

Possible Thunder XI: Warner, Sangha, Gilkes, Billings, Davies, Green, Garton, McAndrew, Andrews, Agar, T Sangha

Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder Big Bash pitch report

Eleven of the last 18 night matches at Bellerive have been won by the team chasing. Hobart chased 165 with more than three overs to spare against Thunder earlier in the season. There is some rain forecast but it might not be enough to cause a loss of overs.

There is a reserve day but if it means reducing to a five-over game to get it done on the first day, then that is what will happen. The par line looks likely to be set for unders in the low 160s. For the qualifier against Sixers the surface looked at its most sluggish so heavy traffic could be taking a toll.

Hobart's run to the final has been remarkable when one considers that in their first game they were bowled out for 74 and hammered by Renegades. It was the Renegades who turned out to be the awful side. At 1.705/7, they are expected to land their first title.

And it is hard to disagree. We have been keen on Thunder in the knockouts. But it is perspiration rather than inspiration that has got them this far and they may now come up short against a powerful home team. They seem to have every base covered.

It could be they produce a dominant display so the 7/18.00 that they hit most sixes, fours and highest six over score and opening partnership will be a Sportsbook special that tempts. Another, with the toss bias in the mind, is the 4/15.00 that both teams score 170 and the chaser wins.

Wade moved back to No 3 having lost the opener role this season. he was one of the most reliable top-bat winners but has copped once. The 7/24.50 is not a bad option. Tim David topped in the earlier meeting with 68 from 38. He is terribly short at 7/24.50, though. Warner won easily for Thunder in the same game and one gets the sense that he needs to go big if they are to cause an upset. He is 9/52.80.

Warner has a strong record against the combined Hobart attack in his career. In 88 balls he has scored 126 with one out. Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Over 32.5 for a total performance win as he is averaging 39 is an easier profit route.

Recommended Bet Back David Warner over 32.5 performance points SBK 5/6

