Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers Big Bash Tips: Hurricanes ready for final

Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers

Tuesday 21 January, 08:30

Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers Big Bash team news

Hobart are almost at full-strength after Ben McDermott and Chris Jordan proved their fitness in defeat by Stars. Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the tournament. Matthew Wade and Peter Hatzoglou remain despite ILT20 contracts. Marcus Bean drops out of the squad for Jake Doran. Riley Meredith may return to the XI.

Possible HH XI: Owen, Jewell, Wakim, McDermott, Chaudhary, Wade, David, Jordan, Ellis, Gannon, Meredith

Sixers are used to getting players back in time for finals. This year they are depleted. Steve Smith, Todd Murphy and Sean Abbott have all departed to prepare for the Test tour of Sri lanka. Throw in the absence of James Vince and Daniel Hughes and they are struggling

Possible Sixers XI: Philippe, Patterson, Edwards, Henriques, Silk, Kerr, Shaw, J Davies, Dwarshuis, Manenti, Chohan,

Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers Big Bash pitch report

Eleven of the last 17 night matches at Bellerive have been won by the team chasing. Hobart chased 165 with more than three overs to spare against Thunder and then followed that up with a chase of 155 versus Renegades. More than 170 has been busted eight times in first-innings. With Hobart averaging 8.6 runs per over this term and Sixers shorn busting that mark looks on the cards. No rain is forecast.

Hobart are 1.845/6 favourites and given the differing way the teams have been affected by player availability, that has to be correct. Hobart have got stronger and Sixers significantly weaker. Add in the loss of Akeal Hosein and Jackson Bird for Sixers from earlier in the season and you could argue they are without six first-team picks. with the ball alone, they have lost 27 bowler wickets. And they have taken 54.

When the sides met earlier in the season Hurricanes handed Sixers a thrashing. They posted 161 and then rolled their rivals for 111 at Hobart. It might not be as easier. Our strategy is to go with Hurricanes with the chase in their favour. We don't expect the odds to shift after the flip.

There are a cpouple of prices on top bat for Sixers which are on interest. Jack Edwards at [6/1] could be a spot of value as he could bat as high as No 3. In terms of ability, Hayden Kerr is too big at 18/119.00. With so many batters missing, it is perhaps time that he was given more responsbility. He should at least bat a place higher than usual.

Recommended Bet Back Hayden Kerr top Sixers bat SBK 18/1

