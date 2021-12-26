Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers: Back D'Arcy to make short work of struggling Strikers

Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers

Monday, December 27th: 07:05 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Cricket

Hurricanes breeze into third

Two wins from five isn't an especially impressive record but, as the top teams start to pull away, it's enough to put the Hurricanes into third place. Some fast starts have led to four Big Bash boost points but the top order will need better support at the death.

It's been a mixed start with two scores above 180 and their 213/2 against the Sixers is the joint highest total of the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Hobart's remaining three knocks have produced 130, 129 and 125.

Friday's victory over the Stars was highlighted by Tim David's deliberate short run which overshadowed an impressive all-round performance. Skipper Matthew Wade was able to call upon seven bowlers while the opening pair of Riley Meredith and Tom Rogers shared six wickets.

Struggling Strikers blitzed by Brisbane

Not everyone is a fan of the Big Bash's unique take on the laws of the game but they can give us an insight into one of Adelaide's issues. The Strikers claimed four boost points despite winning just one of their opening five matches which suggests they can get off to fast starts but are lacking quality in the middle order.

On Thursday against Brisbane Heat, Adelaide lost their fifth match and were never in the hunt after conceding 208/7 on first innings. Rashid Khan was their best player on the day with figures of 3/34 but that was the only part of the game that followed the script.

Those Bash boost points may be keeping the Strikers in the hunt but the bowlers, particularly Peter Siddle and George Garton, are proving expensive and it may be time to consider changes.

Hobart happy to be home

The Blundstone Arena was the scene of Hobart's comfortable win over the Stars on Christmas Eve and the Hurricanes will be looking to maintain their momentum against Adelaide. This is the fourth game of BBL 11 to be played here and the previous three have produced respectable first innings totals of 182, 167 and 180.

All three of those matches have gone to the side taking first knock which goes against modern T20 trends. There should be no issues with the weather so it's a case of batting first and setting a target around that early season average of 176.

Hurricanes fancied to claim the points

The match result market puts Hobart in the lead at 1.9420/21 while the Strikers follow at 2.0421/20. When I checked the figures on Christmas Day, the Hurricanes were much shorter but these are a fairer reflection of what could be a tight contest.

Neither side has been particularly impressive across their first five games and it should take just one major contribution with bat or ball to claim the points. There are, however, bigger concerns within a Strikers' camp which may well be looking at making some changes in personnel.

Hobart have a number of players looking for more consistent form but they have far greater depth in the batting and bowling departments and that should be enough to get them over the line.

Darcy not too Short in top bat market

We haven't seen too much of Hobart's D'Arcy Short in this tournament but he remains a destructive hitter and I'm backing him to make a major contribution on Monday. In 2017/18 he was the player of the tournament with 578 runs and a highest score of 122 which was a record at the time.

Short hasn't quite reached those heights since but he won't be out of form for too long and he's drifted to a generous 7/2 to be Hobart's top batsman. Other options in this market include Matthew Wade at 23/10 and Ben McDermott at 13/5.

Will a bowler take five wickets?

The one reliable factor for Adelaide in their most recent defeat was Rashid Khan who returned best figures against the Heat. Brisbane's batters still looked to attack the leg spinner but he's likely to remain as the major threat for Hobart on Monday.

If you're looking for a third tip, the #OddsOnThat section of the sportsbook still has that tempting 20/1 on any bowler to take five wickets. It's a speculative shot while, in contrast, Rashid to be the Strikers' leading wicket taker at 5/2 may be the most solid selection of the day.