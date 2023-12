Rain should clear

Heat have won ten from 12

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder

Wednesday 27 December, 08.15

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder team news

Heat are expected to name the same XI which beat Renegades by six wickets last time out. Although it's not a star-studded line-up it is settled and each man knows his job. There's a lot to be said for that.

Probable XI: Brown, Munro, McSweeney, Renshaw, Billings, Walter, Neser, Bartlett, Johnson, Swepson, Kuhnemann

Thunder should also be unchanged after they downed Stars in their previous game. Daniel Sams produced a strong all-round performance, taking four wickets and hitting 22 at 169 at the death. Bit odd he didn't get man of the match. That went to Zaman Khan for four wickets.

Probable XI: Bancroft, Hales, J Sangha, Dan, vies, Ross, Sams, McAndrew, Green, Hatcher, Zaman, T Sangha

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder pitch report

Twelve of the last 21 first-innings in the Bash have seen 160 or more busted. The same ratio has been won by the team batting first. Heat smashed Stars by posting 213 in the only game so far this term. We'd rather be on the hosts for runs again. If Thudner bat first going under a par line at 168.5 is a strong option. There are forecast showers but we don't expect a delay for more than hour.

There have been a few strange prices on the match markets of late in the Bash. This one throws up the oddest of all - Heat at home at 1.9620/21.

On first look one assumes an injury crisis for the hosts. But no. Heat are top of the table and Thunder's form is, at best, patchy this season and last.

Heat, who have won ten of their last 12, really should have too much with bat or ball to get the job done. They are beginning to look like the second-best team in the tournament. Earlier in the show Heat defended 151 to beat Thunder.

Back Heat @ 1.9620/21 Bet now

Colin Munro has been boosted to 3/14.00 for top Heat bat. He topped in that earlier head-to-head. Cameron Bancroft has been boosted to 11/43.75 for Thunder. Alex Hales has found some form but we're not sure that [13/5] is value given the paucity of recent wins.

