Big Bash New Year's Day Tips: Munro needs to bring the Heat

Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers

Wednesday 1 January, 05:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers Big Bash team news

Hobart are sweating on the fitness of Matthew Wade. Wade has been struggling with a calf injury but will come straight back into the XI if fit. Caleb Jewell is likely to step away. Pairing Wade and Mitch Owen, centurion against Scorchers, is a boost.

Probable HH XI: Wade, Owen, Hope, McDermott, David, Chaudhary, Jordan, Ellis, Meredith, Stanlake, Waqar

Sixers have a worry over Akeal Hosein, who limped from the field in the victory over Heat. All-rounder Joel Davies or pacer Mitch Perry are in line for his spot.

Possible Sixers XI: Philippe, Vince, Patterson, Henriques, Silks, Shaw, Kerr, Davies, Dwarshuis, Murphy, Bird

Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers Big Bash pitch report

Twelve of the last 18 matches in day-nighters have been won by the side batting first at Bellerive. More than 150.5 has been breached in 10 of those. Perth struggled to 155 in their surprise defeat in the first game there this season. We're unconvinced by the hosts' batting and would wager on Sixers restricting them to unders on a par line of mid 160s.

Hobart are 2.1011/10 with Sixers 1.8910/11. It is early days, of course, but the odds seem like they have over-estimated the home team. Or underestimated Sixers.

We can understand the former. A win over Perth was impressive but could be marked down as a one-man show from Owen. They were then grateful to an Ollie Pope masterclass at how to crash a chase against Strikers.

Sixers, meanwhile, have won four from four and deserve more respect. Sixers have won the last three on the head-to-head. They win batting first at the odds.

There are a couple of big-priced follows for top Hobart bat. Nikhil Chaudhary at 15/28.50 and Chris Jordan at 14/115.00 have wins in them and we'd be surprised if both didn't cop at some stage. Jordan, though, could leave for ILT20 by January 11. Wade has won of the best win rates in the Bash for top bat but we'd like to see evidence he's fully fit first.