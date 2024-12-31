Big Bash New Year's Day Tips: Munro needs to bring the Heat
Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers
Wednesday 1 January, 05:00
TV: live on Sky Sports
Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers Big Bash team news
Hobart are sweating on the fitness of Matthew Wade. Wade has been struggling with a calf injury but will come straight back into the XI if fit. Caleb Jewell is likely to step away. Pairing Wade and Mitch Owen, centurion against Scorchers, is a boost.
Probable HH XI: Wade, Owen, Hope, McDermott, David, Chaudhary, Jordan, Ellis, Meredith, Stanlake, Waqar
Sixers have a worry over Akeal Hosein, who limped from the field in the victory over Heat. All-rounder Joel Davies or pacer Mitch Perry are in line for his spot.
Possible Sixers XI: Philippe, Vince, Patterson, Henriques, Silks, Shaw, Kerr, Davies, Dwarshuis, Murphy, Bird
Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers Big Bash pitch report
Twelve of the last 18 matches in day-nighters have been won by the side batting first at Bellerive. More than 150.5 has been breached in 10 of those. Perth struggled to 155 in their surprise defeat in the first game there this season. We're unconvinced by the hosts' batting and would wager on Sixers restricting them to unders on a par line of mid 160s.
Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers Big Bash match prediction
Hobart are 2.1011/10 with Sixers 1.8910/11. It is early days, of course, but the odds seem like they have over-estimated the home team. Or underestimated Sixers.
We can understand the former. A win over Perth was impressive but could be marked down as a one-man show from Owen. They were then grateful to an Ollie Pope masterclass at how to crash a chase against Strikers.
Sixers, meanwhile, have won four from four and deserve more respect. Sixers have won the last three on the head-to-head. They win batting first at the odds.
Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers Big Bash player bets
There are a couple of big-priced follows for top Hobart bat. Nikhil Chaudhary at 15/28.50 and Chris Jordan at 14/115.00 have wins in them and we'd be surprised if both didn't cop at some stage. Jordan, though, could leave for ILT20 by January 11. Wade has won of the best win rates in the Bash for top bat but we'd like to see evidence he's fully fit first.
Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars
Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars
Wednesday 1 January, 08:15
TV: live on Sky Sports
Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars Big Bash team news
Heat are struggling to rediscover their form from last season. Not surprising considering there is still no sign of a fit Michael Neser. They were outclassed by Sixers last time out.
Probable Heat XI: Banton, Peirson, Munro, McSweeney, Renshaw, Walter, Prestwidge, Bartlett, Swepson, Johnson, Kuhnemann
Stars have lost all five. To call them a shambles would be an understaement. Ben Duckett, cosndiering his standing, really should have got them closer in a chase of 182 against Thunder with a heavy toss bias in their favour.
Possible Stars XI: Harper, Duckett, Stoinis, Maxwell, Webster, Cartwright, Merlo, Usama, Paris, Couch, Siddle
Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars Big Bash pitch report
In the last 24 night matches at The Gabba (four years), 16 have been won by the side batting first. Recent run-getting has been strong. Strikers posted 174 in defeat by Heat more than a week ago but last time out Heat managed only 137 v Sixers. The last nine first dig scores read: 138-174- 191-132-172-214-162-155-224. Only the 138, 174 (as stated) and 152 weren't defended.
Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars Big Bash match prediction
Heat are 1.794/5 to beat a chaotic Stars. Really this should be no contest in terms of professionalism. Stars' plight was highlighted when they failed to beat Thunder with a toss bias in their favour and when being in charge in the field.
They were beaten by a good knock from Sam Billings who Stars actually had out when Glenn Maxwell ran him out. But guess what? The Stars didn't even appeal. Maxwell was told on comms that he was way short of his ground. They are a joke outfit these days. Surely they don't get past a Heat who are batting first.
Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars player bets
Colin Munro is overdue for top Heat bat. He came into this tournament with a 40% hit rate and without a win so far we have to consider him at 7/24.50. Against such a shoddy outfit as this this, timing seems perfect for him to return to form.
Recommended bets
