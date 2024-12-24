Big Bash Tips Matches 11 and 12: Heat primed for Perth shock
Ed Hawkins finds bets at 23/103.30, 12/53.40, 13/27.50 and 10/111.00 for the Boxing Day double header in the Bash from Sydney and Perth...
Sixers a tad underrated
Vince should deliver
Heat get Johnson back
Munro a top-bat follow
Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars
Thursday 26 December, 07:05
TV: live on Sky Sports
Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars Big Bash team news
Sixers are beginning to creak with Daniel Hughes ruled out of the tournament and Sean Abbott called up to the Test squad. All-rounder Hayden Kerr, if fit, and pacer Jackson Bird are most likely to come in.
Probable Sixers XI: Phillipe, Vince, Edwards, Henriques, Silk, Kerr/Bird, Shaw, Akeal, Dwarshuis, Murphy
Stars have lost Beau Webster to Test duty but they have been boosted by the arrival of Pakistan all-rounder Usama Mir, who was due to come in for Adam Milne. England's Ben Duckett, who came a game early, replaced Joe Clarke. Jonathan Merlo, the all-rounder, could get a game.
Probable Stars XI: Harper, Duckett, Stoinis, Maxwell, Rogers, Cartwright, T Curran, Usama, Merlo, Warren, Siddle
Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars Big Bash pitch report
There is a big toss bias in night games at the SCG. Win the flip, bat first with 17 from 26 won by the team that defends a score. This is not a high-scoring venue. More than 165 has been busted only 11 times in that study period so we're comfortable playing unders if the par line gets that high. No rain is forecast.
Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars Big Bash match prediction
Sixers have won two from two this season and they come up against a Stars team which, including last term, has lost six in a row. Sixers at home are impressive with a win rate of 64%. They have also won ten of the last 11 on the head-to-head. It might be fait to say then that, if they defend - and we expect the 1.804/5 to hold - that they are tad underrated.
Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars Big Bash player bets
There are two top bats to follow who are in the win zone. James Vince has not copped yet so the 12/53.40 is worth a follow. Similarly Hilton Cartwright at 10/111.00. Jack Edwards is underrated at 13/27.50 for Sixers considering he batted at No 3 last time. Maxwell is boosted to 4/15.00 for a 50.
Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat
Thursday 26 December, 10:15
TV: live on Sky Sports
Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat Big Bash team news
Scorchers are without Jhye Richardson and Josh Inglis due to Australia squad duty. They suffered a chastening defeat by Hobart last time and churn in their XI is not going to help matters. The game may come too soon for Aaron Hardie. Mattt Spoors, a 25-year-old batter, and local quick Bryce Jackson could come in.
Probable Perth XI: Allen, Jennings, Connolly, Hurst, Spoors, Turner, Hobson, A Agar, Tye, Behrendorff, Jackson
Heat have added Tom Banton to the squad after Tom Allsop succumbed to injury. Spencer Johnson is also back in a major boost. Nathan McSweeney made an immediate impact on his return to the team by winning them the game against Adelaide. Once they get Michael Neser fit they will be in business.
Possible Heat XI: Munro, Banton, McSweeney, Renshaw, Peirson, Walter, Prestwidge, Bartlett, Swepson, Johnson, Kuhnemann
Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat Big Bash pitch report
There have been 16 games under lights at Perth Stadium in the last five years. Nine have been won by the team batting first. More than 170 busted in first-innings has been busted ten times. More than 200 has been busted three times. This could be the first high-scorer of the season and we're eyeing Sportsbook's 11/102.11 that both teams bust 160. That has won at even money since 2022 but these bowling groups are not quite at their best.
Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat Big Bash match prediction
Scorchers are hot favs because of their strong record at home but Heat could be turning up the dial. The holders were good in Adelaide and now they are getting close to their strongest XI they look in better shape than the hosts.
Against Hobart, Perth were ragged with bat and ball. They have big worries about their top order and with Johnson named in this Heat XI they are a bet at odds against.
Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat Big Bash player bets
Colin Munro is due a top bat win with a win-rate just under 40%. He averages 36 against Perth and 40 at this venue. Sportsbook go 23/103.30 that he cops. Ashton Turner is also in the win zone at 13/27.50 but really should have delivered a win last time.
