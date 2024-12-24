Big Bash Tips Matches 11 and 12: Heat primed for Perth shock

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars

Thursday 26 December, 07:05

TV: live on Sky Sports

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars Big Bash team news

Sixers are beginning to creak with Daniel Hughes ruled out of the tournament and Sean Abbott called up to the Test squad. All-rounder Hayden Kerr, if fit, and pacer Jackson Bird are most likely to come in.

Probable Sixers XI: Phillipe, Vince, Edwards, Henriques, Silk, Kerr/Bird, Shaw, Akeal, Dwarshuis, Murphy

Stars have lost Beau Webster to Test duty but they have been boosted by the arrival of Pakistan all-rounder Usama Mir, who was due to come in for Adam Milne. England's Ben Duckett, who came a game early, replaced Joe Clarke. Jonathan Merlo, the all-rounder, could get a game.

Probable Stars XI: Harper, Duckett, Stoinis, Maxwell, Rogers, Cartwright, T Curran, Usama, Merlo, Warren, Siddle

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars Big Bash pitch report

There is a big toss bias in night games at the SCG. Win the flip, bat first with 17 from 26 won by the team that defends a score. This is not a high-scoring venue. More than 165 has been busted only 11 times in that study period so we're comfortable playing unders if the par line gets that high. No rain is forecast.

Sixers have won two from two this season and they come up against a Stars team which, including last term, has lost six in a row. Sixers at home are impressive with a win rate of 64%. They have also won ten of the last 11 on the head-to-head. It might be fait to say then that, if they defend - and we expect the 1.804/5 to hold - that they are tad underrated.

Recommended Bet Back Sixers batting 1st EXC 1.80

There are two top bats to follow who are in the win zone. James Vince has not copped yet so the 12/53.40 is worth a follow. Similarly Hilton Cartwright at 10/111.00. Jack Edwards is underrated at 13/27.50 for Sixers considering he batted at No 3 last time. Maxwell is boosted to 4/15.00 for a 50.

Recommended Bet Back James Vince top Sixers bat SBK 12/5

Recommended Bet Back Hilton Cartwright top Stars bat SBK 10/1

