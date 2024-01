Adelaide Oval is flat

Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers

Friday 5 January, 08.15

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers team news

Strikers have added former Sixers spinner Lloyd Pope to their squad. They were soundly thrashed by Scorchers on Wednesday, conceding 211 and then being bowled out for 169. There is still no Jake Weatherald meaning they are light on batting. Henry Thornton replaced Wes Agar and out went Brendan Doggett and Ben Manenti.

Probable XI: M Short, D Short, Lynn, Hose, Kelly, J Overton, Bazley, Nielsen, Thornton, Payne, Boyce

Scorchers shuffled their pack with Sam Whiteman opening the batting instead of Stephen Eskinazi, Cooper Connolly was moved to finisher. but Laurie Evans' incredible striking set up the win over Strikers with 85 from 28 balls.

Probable XI: Crawley, Whiteman, Hardie, Inglis, Evans, Connolly, A Agar, Richardson, Tye, Behrendorff, Morris

In 14 of the last 23 at Adelaide Oval 160 or more has been busted in the first dig. Two hundred or more has been breached six times. We're likely to have to pay around 180.5 overs for Strikers batting first. It remains a strong option given that Strikers have the worst economy in the competition. Strikers failed to defend 204 last time out versus Stars.

Scorchers were 1.574/7 to beat Strikers at home on Wednesday. The drift to 1.625/8 takes into account home advantage.

We're not sure it's worth anything. Of course, we're not in the business of tipping 1.625/8 chances but Perth should be considerably shorter. There's a gulf in class.

Evans is 11/26.50 for another top-bat win. The power surge assists his ability to catch up. If Perth switch Connolly back to his opening role away from the Optus, the 13/114.00 is huge. For Strikers, Matt Short is at least in great touch and a boosted 13/53.60 will have appeal. Opening partner D'Arcy is 7/24.50.

