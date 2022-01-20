To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash Tips: Ashes heroes return to star

Alex Carey
Carey returns for Strikers

Ed Hawkins reckons there could be some value on Alex Carey to top score for Strikers in the eliminator from the MCG on Friday

"The Strikers qualified a comfortable fourth in the end. They get every ounce from their ability and are now in a stronger position personnel wise"

Lay back Strikers outright bet at 18.017/1

Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes
Tuesday 18 January 08.30
TV: live on Sky Sports

Strikers boosted

The Strikers qualified a comfortable fourth in the end. They get every ounce from their ability and are now in a stronger position personnel wise.

Travis Head and Alex Carey, the Ashes heroes, are back at just the right time. This was why we advised a trade on the outright at 40.039/1. They are now 18.017/1 to lay. If you lay back for double your original stake you go all green.

Strikers, though, will fancy their chances of making it through to the knockout clash against Sydney Thunder. It is worth remembering that to lift the title they would need to win all four matches in the play-offs. Having won four on the spin it would be a remarkable sequence.

Probable XI: Renshaw, Carey, Cockbain, Head, Wells, Weatherald, Kelly, Neilsen, SIddle, Fawad, Thornton

India a bowler short

Ouch. The Hurricanes reckoned they were in for a decent little workout against the Stars at the 'G in a dead rubber. They were pulverised.

One has to fear about the impact of conceding a record 273 just before such a crucial contest. Perhaps the return of Scott Boland after Australia duty will calm the nerves and give more control.

'Canes may also claim they weren't fussed. Opening the bowling with Tim David and D'Arcy Short suggests they weren't off. They also rested Riley Meredith.

There is no Harry Brook, who is with England in the Caribbean. Not that it's an issue, he had a miserable time. Yorkshireman Jordan Thompson hangs onto his spot. Ben McDermott has been in Maxwell-esque form.

Possible XI: Jewell, McDermott, Wade, Short, Thompson, David, Handscomb, Boland, Rogers, Meredith, Lamichhane

Pitch report

Before Glenn Maxwell's brilliant century at the MCG, the first-innings average was 160. The sleight bias for the chaser was clipped from 53%, too.

We don't expect another run fest first up because Maxwell is a freak. Hobart have been marginally quicker all tournament with a run rate of 8.1 while Strikers come in at 7.8.

It is possible the Maxwell show could prompt an overreaction on the innings runs. Going short of 165.5 on the par line would be decent, especially with Strikers' tight bowling in our favour if Hurricanes bat first.

Choice affair

Strikers are 1.845/6 for this one with Hurricanes 2.1011/10. We have this down as a choice affair in all honesty.

That has as much to do with the wicket as anything. The head-to-heads are a reasonable clue in that regard.
In Adelaide, where Strikers squeeze expertly, Hurricanes had no answer. But at Bellerive, on a flat one, the Hobart batting was to strong. The G is a wicket which can be found between the two in terms of characteristics. And that makes this a pretty even contest.

Tops value

Carey ended the 2020 Big Bash as opener for Strikers. Although he's more renowned as a middle-order man it would makes sense if he retained the berth. Jake Weatherald has lotted in ower down and there is a open spot.

Carey smashed a ton in one of those five appearances as opener and Strikers would do well to return to him. Whether Sportsbook close off the edge remains to be seen.

For Hobart, Thompson has batted at No 3 and No 5 in their last two matches. And he has done a decent job if strike rate floats their boat. He could return to his No 7 slot and he may be pricedaccordingly. He's worth a nibble in case he stays up the order.

West Indies v England special on Cricket...Only Bettor

2022: -6pts
2021: +29.41pts
2020: +5.91pts
2019: +37.25pts
2018: +23.53pts
2017: +12pts
2016: +18.1pts
2015: +38pts
2014: +31.5pts
2013: +25pts

Based only on available prices. Does not include back-to-lay in-running advice or commission rate. Figures 2013-2016 on 1pt level stakes. Includes Hawk-Eye column p-l

