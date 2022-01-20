Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash Tips: Ashes heroes return to star

Twenty20 Big Bash: Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes (Match Odds)Show Hide
Friday 21 January, 8.15am
|Back
|Lay
|Adelaide Strikers
|Hobart Hurricanes
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Ed Hawkins reckons there could be some value on Alex Carey to top score for Strikers in the eliminator from the MCG on Friday
"The Strikers qualified a comfortable fourth in the end. They get every ounce from their ability and are now in a stronger position personnel wise"
Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes
Tuesday 18 January 08.30
TV: live on Sky Sports
Strikers boosted
The Strikers qualified a comfortable fourth in the end. They get every ounce from their ability and are now in a stronger position personnel wise.
Travis Head and Alex Carey, the Ashes heroes, are back at just the right time. This was why we advised a trade on the outright at 40.039/1. They are now 18.017/1 to lay. If you lay back for double your original stake you go all green.
Strikers, though, will fancy their chances of making it through to the knockout clash against Sydney Thunder. It is worth remembering that to lift the title they would need to win all four matches in the play-offs. Having won four on the spin it would be a remarkable sequence.
Probable XI: Renshaw, Carey, Cockbain, Head, Wells, Weatherald, Kelly, Neilsen, SIddle, Fawad, Thornton
India a bowler short
Ouch. The Hurricanes reckoned they were in for a decent little workout against the Stars at the 'G in a dead rubber. They were pulverised.
One has to fear about the impact of conceding a record 273 just before such a crucial contest. Perhaps the return of Scott Boland after Australia duty will calm the nerves and give more control.
'Canes may also claim they weren't fussed. Opening the bowling with Tim David and D'Arcy Short suggests they weren't off. They also rested Riley Meredith.
There is no Harry Brook, who is with England in the Caribbean. Not that it's an issue, he had a miserable time. Yorkshireman Jordan Thompson hangs onto his spot. Ben McDermott has been in Maxwell-esque form.
Possible XI: Jewell, McDermott, Wade, Short, Thompson, David, Handscomb, Boland, Rogers, Meredith, Lamichhane
Pitch report
Before Glenn Maxwell's brilliant century at the MCG, the first-innings average was 160. The sleight bias for the chaser was clipped from 53%, too.
We don't expect another run fest first up because Maxwell is a freak. Hobart have been marginally quicker all tournament with a run rate of 8.1 while Strikers come in at 7.8.
It is possible the Maxwell show could prompt an overreaction on the innings runs. Going short of 165.5 on the par line would be decent, especially with Strikers' tight bowling in our favour if Hurricanes bat first.
Choice affair
Strikers are 1.845/6 for this one with Hurricanes 2.1011/10. We have this down as a choice affair in all honesty.
That has as much to do with the wicket as anything. The head-to-heads are a reasonable clue in that regard.
In Adelaide, where Strikers squeeze expertly, Hurricanes had no answer. But at Bellerive, on a flat one, the Hobart batting was to strong. The G is a wicket which can be found between the two in terms of characteristics. And that makes this a pretty even contest.
Tops value
Carey ended the 2020 Big Bash as opener for Strikers. Although he's more renowned as a middle-order man it would makes sense if he retained the berth. Jake Weatherald has lotted in ower down and there is a open spot.
Carey smashed a ton in one of those five appearances as opener and Strikers would do well to return to him. Whether Sportsbook close off the edge remains to be seen.
For Hobart, Thompson has batted at No 3 and No 5 in their last two matches. And he has done a decent job if strike rate floats their boat. He could return to his No 7 slot and he may be pricedaccordingly. He's worth a nibble in case he stays up the order.
West Indies v England special on Cricket...Only Bettor
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
2022: -6pts
2021: +29.41pts
2020: +5.91pts
2019: +37.25pts
2018: +23.53pts
2017: +12pts
2016: +18.1pts
2015: +38pts
2014: +31.5pts
2013: +25pts
Based only on available prices. Does not include back-to-lay in-running advice or commission rate. Figures 2013-2016 on 1pt level stakes. Includes Hawk-Eye column p-l
Friday 21 January, 8.15am
|Back
|Lay
|Adelaide Strikers
|Hobart Hurricanes
Join to place betsJoin today