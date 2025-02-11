Sri Lanka v Australia First ODI Tips: Sri Lanka value to cause upset

Listen to this week's Cricket...Only Bettor

Sri Lanka v Australia

Wednesday 12 February, 03:30

TV: live on TNT Sports

Sri Lanka v Australia First ODI team news

Sri Lanka did not qualify for the Champions Trophy, which starts next week, so may be keen to remind everyone that they should really be considered as one of the top eight teams in the world. They're not quite at full-strength but it is quite clear how they expect to inflict damage on the Aussies.

Spin will be key and in Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana they have two of the best in the business. It's just a shame they're not backed up by ace pacer Dilshan Madushanka. With the bat, Pathnum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka are reliable rungetters.

Possible Sri Lanka XI: Nissanka, Avishka, Kusal Mendis, Asalanka, Kamindu, Liyanage, Hasaranga, Wellalage, Theekshana, Lahiru, Asitha

Australia, as they will be for the Champions Trophy, are without Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitch Marsh. Adam Zampa has been rested to be kept fresh for the tournament. It's the world champs in name only.

This will be a tough test for a second-string bowling attack, then. Tanveer Sangha will be expected to benefit from helpful wickets as the No 1 spinner but don't be surprised to see Travis Head, Marnus Labushcagne and Glenn Maxwell get through overs. One of them could pinch a top bowler win at big numbers with Sportsbook.

Probable Australia XI: Head, Short, Inglis, Smith, Labuschagne, Maxwell, Carey, Abbott, Starc, Ellis, T Sangha

Sri Lanka v Australia First ODI pitch report

There has been no day match at the RPS Colombo for 11 years which isn't ideal. So it will be interesting to see how the new ball behaves with an early start. Australia will hope that if they bowl first there is some bend. Seven of the last ten first-innings (all day-night) have come in under 250. That says a lot about the track and it would be a surprise if this wasn't a bit of a dung heap. First-innings in day-night matches should still have some relevance here.

We await the 50-over par line. One would imagine Australia would be in for 15 or so more than the hosts. Aything around the 275 mark could well be a sell even if Australia do have a decent record in ODI in Asia. No rain is forecast.

Sri Lanka are 2.789/5 with Australia 1.444/9. That's mighty short about the visitors who are without key wicket-takers and a runscorer.

If the hosts are to cause a shock, then the pitch will have to spin. it would be a surprise if it doesn't because why on earth wouldn't a home team make the most of their advantage.

The blueprint is a 3-2 home series for success. Sri lankan spinners took 28 victims in that contest. Two of Sri Lanka's wins came at the RPS. It may be wise to have a small gamble on a repeat. The 15/82.88 is currently bigger with Sportsbook but it wouldn't be a surprise if Sri Lanka drifted to post 3.002/1.

Recommended Bet Back Sri Lanka to beat Australia SBK 2/1

Travis Head and Alex Carey have win rates at 27% and 28% respectively in chunky two-year study samples. With a slow surface maybe not suiting Head, we will swerve the 11/43.75 and take a bite out of the 9/110.00 on Carey. Both, of course, are good players of spin but it is not hard to see Carey required to do a rebuilding job for the visitors. He is in great touch after big runs in the second Test.

For the hosts, there is a choice of three for tops value. We identified Janith Liyanage as an underrated bat last year but he's yet to win for us. The 15/28.50 is too big on win rate but we might wait to see where he bats. Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka are underrated at 5/16.00 the pair on how often they win.

Recommended Bet Back Aex Carey top Australia bat SBK 9/1

India v England Third ODI SuperBoost

Betfair are giving you a SuperBoost for the final ODI between India and England and it's a cracker!

You can get even money on Joe Root and Harry Brook hitting seven or more boundaries in the clash. The pair hit 10 last time out.

Instead of 4/61.67 you can get evens on the bet. T&Cs apply.

Recommended Bet Back the Betfair SuperBoost SBK 6/4

