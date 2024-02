Zampa solid

Keep faith with Hope

Australia v West Indies

Sunday 4 February, 03.30

TV: Live on TNTSports

Australia v West Indies Second ODI team news

Australia strolled home in game one. As a result they've decided to rest Xavier Bartlett, whose four wickets set them up. Josh Hazlewood comes in.

Travis Head has been given the rest of the summer off. That opens the door for Jake Fraser-McGurk to make his debut. Matt Short may open the batting or Cameron Green will move up a spot.

Spencer Johnson, the other Heat quick, has been added to the squad for the third game in Canberra.

Possible XI: Inglis, Green, Fraser-McGurk, Smith, Labuschagne, Hardie, Short, Abbott, Zampa, Hazlewood, Morris

West Indies were in the game for a spell at the MCG. At 169 for four they had recovered nicely. But they fell away to post only 231.

The batting was always going to struggle and although it's tempting to say they should stick to their guns, few can reckon that Hayden Walsh at No 7 is a good idea. Alzarri Joseph may come into the team if the pitch doesn't take spin.

Possible XI: Athanaze, Greaves, Carty, Hope, Hodge, Chase, Shepherd, Walsh/Hoseph, Ford, Motie, Thomas

Australia v West Indies Second ODI pitch report

In seven of their last 11 against the established nations West Indies have failed to pass 275. That will give confidence for those playing innings runs prices to lay 260 or more at around 2.206/5. Likewise in-play. Any semblance of a partnership and it generally pays to go low, just as did at the 'G.

At the SCG, 11 of the last 16 have been won by the side batting first. That's a significant bias. Big runs, then? yes in six of the last ten 320 has been busted so there is no excuse not to go hard.

Australia v West Indies Second ODI match odds

West Indies have got to bat first, then. And if they do are they worth a shot at 7.206/1? Probably because they could be set up well with the ball.

The surface takes spin with Adam Zampa, Imran Tahir and Adil Rashid all producing strong performances in recent years. Gudakesh Motie and Hayden Walsh will be crucial. It's just whether they have a big enough target to defend.

It's not as suitable as straightforward as saying: are West Indies a 7.26/1 chance to post 320 but there is a route to value.

Back West Indies batting first @ 7.206/1 Bet now

Australia v West Indies Second ODI player bets

We keep faith with Zampa for most Aussie wickets. he has an excellent record on this ground with 18 wickets in seven games. Sportsbook go 3/14.00 from 11/43.75 which is generous. Shai Hope's win rate also means that 16/54.20 for top West Indies bat is revisited.

Back Adam Zampa top Australia bowler @ 3/1] Bet now

Back Shai Hope top West Indies bat @ 16/54.20 Bet now

