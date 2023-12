Pitch and weather bring bowlers to fore

Australia v Pakistan

Monday 25 December, 23.30

Australia v Pakistan Second Test team news

Australia are expected to name an unchanged team following the easy 360-run win in the first Test at Perth.

There is focus on Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith turning round lean form in 2023 at its end. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey may also feel in need of a score to settle nerves with Josh Inglis eyeing his place next year.

Probable XI: Khawaja, Warner, Labuschagne, Smith, Head, M Marsh, Carey, Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, Lyon

Pakistan have had an eventful time since defeat. They have lost two spinners - Noor Ahmad to appendicitis and injured Abrar Ahmed - and pacer Khurram Shahzad to a side strain. And their bowlers again looked toothless in a tour match against a Victoria XI.

Khurram's absence is a major blow after a strong show in Perth. Desperate to bolster their bowling, they looked likely to axe a batter (Saud Shakeel) after picking only four specialists.

Now they may have to stick with the same ill-balance or add two from Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali (bowlers who are handy with the bat) and spinner Sajid Khan.

Possible XI: Shafique, Imam, Masood, Babar, Sarfaraz, Agha, Faheem, Hasan, Wasim Jnr, Jamal, Afridi

Australia v Pakistan Second Test pitch report

There is potential for low scores at the MCG ever since groundstaff were carpeted for the 2017 borefest in the Ashes. It's been tricky for batters with South Africa failing to pass 204 in two innings last year. The year before England were rolled for 64 and in the last five Tests (all innings) there have been eight scores of 204 or fewer.

One can see Pakistan's batting really struggling again.Bowled out for 89 in the fourth in WA, this time it could be seam and swing. Shorting Pakistan runs on a par line at around 270 (possibly 265) could be shrewd.

Forecast showers and gloomy conditions are not likely to assist the batters. And if Pakistan get their selection right with those extra bowlers, they could well bring in an unders play on Aussie runs.

There's plenty of action to be had on the match odds market despite Australia being as short as 1.374/11 and Pakistan as big as 13.5.

A spicey pitch and favourable overheads for the bowlers mean that we have to consider Pakistan if they get the opportunity to bowl first.

A big bite could come out of their price for a trade if they were able to knock over Australia relatively cheaply. This situation looks to be made for Shaheen Afridi to roar back to form. We should be looking for 5.04/1 or shorter.

There are complications with the draw price and the weather. Currently at 4.77/2 it could well trade a couple of points shorter. At which point we'd be happy to lay. This is a result wicket.

Another strategy is to hope for a Pakistan surge with the ball and take anything chunky on the hosts. We think they can get up from pretty much anywhere and we'll make a note of anything around even money as a jumoing off point.

Sticking to win rates has been profitable in 2023 so Usman Khawaja (nine wins in 23) and Babar Azam (six in 13) are far from mug wagers at 5/16.00 on the exchange and 3/14.00 with Sportsbook respectively to win their team top first-innings bat markets.

But there is ratoinale for a big-priced winner if bowlers dominate. Carey at 25/126.00, Cummins at 66/167.00 and for Pakistan Faheem Ashraf at 20/121.00 have appeal.

