Twenty20

Zimbabwe v India Second T20 Tips: India under pressure after collapse

Sikandar Raza
Raza dominated with the ball on a slow surface

Ed Hawkins previews game two on Sunday in Harare after a shock defeat for India with a top bat option at 11/4

Zimbabwe v India
Sunday 7 July, 12:00

Zimbabwe v India Second T20 team news

Zimbabwe have a shock 1-0 lead after defending 115. It was quite the turnaround. The inspiration was Sikandar Raza's three wickets but Tendai Chatara wasn't bad, either with three of his own.

Wesley Madhvere and Brian Bennett had made a good start in the powerplay but Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar took six between them.

Probable XI: Kaia, Madhevere, Bennett, Rza, Mayers, Campbell, Madande, Masakadza, Jongwe, Muzarabani, Chatara

India's players performed as if peeved that they'd missed Mumbai's welcoming for the world champions. Well, their batters anyway. Shubmann Gill had some stickability but they were never comfortable in the chase and a partnership was beyond them.

There are, of course, no T20 winners in the squad. There could be changes in-play with an extra spin option deployed in the shape of Riyan Parag. Abhishek Sharma was used on a pitch which took turn.

Possible XI: Abhishek, Gill, Gaikwad, Parag, Rinku, Jurel, Sundar, Bishnoi, Avesh, Khaleel, Mukesh

Zimbabwe v India Second T20 pitch report

Zimbabwe's low total was the fifth time in seven first digs that the runs total came in at under 150. It might be wise to go low on the 20-over total again. But we'd prefer to bet Zimbabwe unders. The India attack does look canny and strong and one suspects the Zims need a worn surface and pace off when defending.

Zimbabwe v India Second T20 match prediction

In a five-match series against a second-string India, Zimbabwe were expected to be competitive. With a 1-0 lead they will look to repeat the blueprint from game one, save for targetting around 140 or 150 on what looks like a tacky sruface.

They are 6.05/1 for success. But they do need the toss to go their way. We wouldn't fancy Zimbabwe in a chase with India deploying their spinners.

Therefore we're looking for an in-play angle on India in another tight game. Ideally India struggle batting first and the gulf in odds are reduced so we play the visitors at around 1.705/7.

Zimbabwe v India Second T20 player bets

Shubman Gill is a go-to for top bat in T20 when he plays in IPL or for India. He is 11/43.75. A boosted 4/15.00 for top match bat is an option. He won it with just 31 in game one. Parag is the wrong price on batting order at 6/17.00. For the Zims Raza is 3/14.00 favourite but we can't bet that price considering he's in the middle order. Given the importance of spin Abhishek looks too big at 9/110.00 for top India bowler. Sundar likewise at 5/16.00.

Recommended Bet

Back Shubman Gill top match bat

SBK4/1

Now read more of the the best Cricket Tips here!

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Twenty20

Washington Freedom v MI New York MLC Tips: Freedom the bet in a chase

  • Ed Hawkins
Glenn Maxwell
Twenty20

Major League Cricket Tips Matches 1 and 2: Toss could swing it for Super Kings

  • Ed Hawkins
Marcus Stoinis
Twenty20 World Cup

Major League Cricket Team-by-team Guide: Freedom may not let you down

  • Ed Hawkins
Glenn Maxwell

Most Read Stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    Zimbabwe v India Second T20 Tips: India under pressure after collapse

  2. Cricket Tips

    Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

Latest podcast

Cricket...Only Bettor

T20 WC Betting Hub: India's escape from New York

  • Editor
Cricket...Only Bettor

The T20 World Cup Betting Hub

  • James Mackie