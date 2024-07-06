Zimbabwe v India Second T20 Tips: India under pressure after collapse

Zimbabwe 1-0 up

Harare pitch tricky

Chasing could be tough

Gill 4/1 for top match bat

Zimbabwe v India

Sunday 7 July, 12:00



Zimbabwe v India Second T20 team news

Zimbabwe have a shock 1-0 lead after defending 115. It was quite the turnaround. The inspiration was Sikandar Raza's three wickets but Tendai Chatara wasn't bad, either with three of his own.

Wesley Madhvere and Brian Bennett had made a good start in the powerplay but Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar took six between them.

Probable XI: Kaia, Madhevere, Bennett, Rza, Mayers, Campbell, Madande, Masakadza, Jongwe, Muzarabani, Chatara

India's players performed as if peeved that they'd missed Mumbai's welcoming for the world champions. Well, their batters anyway. Shubmann Gill had some stickability but they were never comfortable in the chase and a partnership was beyond them.

There are, of course, no T20 winners in the squad. There could be changes in-play with an extra spin option deployed in the shape of Riyan Parag. Abhishek Sharma was used on a pitch which took turn.

Possible XI: Abhishek, Gill, Gaikwad, Parag, Rinku, Jurel, Sundar, Bishnoi, Avesh, Khaleel, Mukesh

Zimbabwe v India Second T20 pitch report

Zimbabwe's low total was the fifth time in seven first digs that the runs total came in at under 150. It might be wise to go low on the 20-over total again. But we'd prefer to bet Zimbabwe unders. The India attack does look canny and strong and one suspects the Zims need a worn surface and pace off when defending.

In a five-match series against a second-string India, Zimbabwe were expected to be competitive. With a 1-0 lead they will look to repeat the blueprint from game one, save for targetting around 140 or 150 on what looks like a tacky sruface.

They are 6.05/1 for success. But they do need the toss to go their way. We wouldn't fancy Zimbabwe in a chase with India deploying their spinners.

Therefore we're looking for an in-play angle on India in another tight game. Ideally India struggle batting first and the gulf in odds are reduced so we play the visitors at around 1.705/7.

Shubman Gill is a go-to for top bat in T20 when he plays in IPL or for India. He is 11/43.75. A boosted 4/15.00 for top match bat is an option. He won it with just 31 in game one. Parag is the wrong price on batting order at 6/17.00. For the Zims Raza is 3/14.00 favourite but we can't bet that price considering he's in the middle order. Given the importance of spin Abhishek looks too big at 9/110.00 for top India bowler. Sundar likewise at 5/16.00.