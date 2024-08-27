West Indies v South Africa Third T20 tips: Motie can move into top gear
Ed Hawkins previews the dead rubber final match of the series and finds a 4/15.00 bet due on win rates at Tarouba on Tuesday...
West Indies drift to 1.705/7
Tarouba surface favoes Windies runs
South Africa lack spin control
Motie underrated for top bowler
West Indies v South Africa
Tuesday 27 August, 20:00
TV: live on TNT Sports
West Indies v South Africa Third T20 team news
West Indies came back from the brink of defeat in game two to snatch the series. Chasing 180, South Africa were on cruise control at 129 for three in the 14th. Either they fell alseep at the wheel or Akeal Hosein and Shamar Joseph wrestled control brilliantly.
With the bat Shai Hope continued his evolution into a T20 hitter, striking at 186 with 41. They do have the option of testing bench strength, though. Johnson Charles could come in for Roston Chase for example with Alic Athanaze moving to the middle order. Shimron Hetmyer is another option. Chase isn't really involved too much.
All-rounder Fabian Allen would be a more like-for-like for Chase. With the ball, Obed McCoy might get a game at the expense of Joseph.
Possible XI: Charles, Hope, Pooran, Athanaze, Powell, Hetmyer, Rutherford, Shepherd, Allen, Akeal, Forde, McCoy
South Africa's lack of control through spin is putting too much pressure on their batters this series. They lack spin options and it is odd that Keshav Maharaj, who will play in the CPL, is not being utilised in the squad.
Witness Aiden Markram's bowling contribution to further understand how this series has escaped them. He has bowled three overs for 42 runs. Full-time spinner Bjorn Fortuin has gone at almost ten an over.
The absence of Wiaan Mulder as an all-round option is costing them. The assumption has to be that he is carrying a knock. They can shuffle the batting, though. Rassie van der Dussen should really sit out with Jason Smith given a debut.
Possible XI: Rickleton, Hendricks, Smith, Markraam, Stubbs, Ferreira, Kruger, Fortuin, Maphaka, Baartman, Williams
West Indies v South Africa Third T20 pitch report
Scores of 174 and 179 from either team so far suggest a completely different surface to the one sanctioned by ICC in the World Cup. Having said that, the surface appeared to die a slow and miserable death at the back end of the chase. Either that or South Africa completely panicked. As usual. West Indies are more reliable to bust a par line late in the 170s because of South Africa's downturn and struggles in the field. No rain is forecast.
West Indies v South Africa Third T20 match prediction
West Indies have drifted to 1.705/7 from 1.654/6 despite a 2-0 lead with South Africa shortening to 2.407/5 from 2.486/4 before game two. This is the impact of a dead rubber.
If South Africa were going to pick up a win against the odds, surely it would have been when they were the bossing the chase. Currently they seem entirely reliant on Tristan Stubbs getting all their runs.
Instead of letting a bet on them run and keeping the ubiquitous SA implosion on side, they may be a decent trade to flip the odds.
West Indies v South Africa Third T20 player bets
Hope is 3/14.00 for another top-bat win for Windies with Stubbs likely to be all the rage again for a third at 4/15.00. Our focus is with the ball, though. Gudakesh Motie has been quiet so far but the potential for a more worn surface brings him into the contest for a 4/15.00 top bowler win. He is a bet on his two-year return rate, which stands at 25%.
Now read more of the best Cricket tips here!
Recommended bets
