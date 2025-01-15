Wednesday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Two to back at 5/6 and 10/1
Ed Hawkins previews Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Sharjah Warriorz and Paarl Royals v MI Cape Town in the ILT20 and SAT20 action on Wednesday...
DreRuss not to be missed at 10s
Knight Riders too short
Strong sixes bet at Boland
Royals have a shout as outsiders
Listen to Cricket... Only Bettor!
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Sharjah Warriors
Wednesday 15 January, 14.30
TV: live on Zee
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Sharjah Warriors ILT20 tips
Knight Riders look likely to go off as favourites for this one with the early show on the match odds making them 1.748/11. We would expect that to drift.
If they did retain jolly status with the chase bias against them at this venue (there aren't huge signs the market is bothered), they would warrant opposing. There is very little between the teams and it should really be a choice affair.
There have been 19 wins from the last 35 night games for the chaser at Abu Dhabi. We don't expect big runs in the first-innings, which is linked to some extent. Under 150 has won four times in nine so extreme unders is in play. And few would be worried about shorting either of these teams to have a bat-first disaster. There could be some cheap lays available at 130, 140 and 150 or more.
In 14 of the last 18 the sixes mark has come under 13.5. It was a close-run thing for MI Emirates versus Dubai capitals on Monday, though, with the half in our favour. Could it be as close again? Probably not but Sportsbook have reacted by going 8/111.73 unders at 13.5.
On the tops markets we have no fears about getting involved with Andre Russell for top Knight Riders bat at a big 10/111.00.
We know that Dre busts more than 16% win rate in this competition. On a low-scoring surface there should be few worries about him getting blown away by a fast-scoring opener in the powerplay. For example, we might not play on an absolute belter of a track in other comps.
Tom Kohler-Cadmore, a 13/53.60 chance, is the most reliable batter in the tournament on two-year form. His win rate increased to just shy of 40% after notching in Sharjah's opener. We don't like to play back-to-back so will keep an eye on his returns and look for a more judcious play as the matches come thick and fast.
Paarl Royals v MI Cape Town
Wednesday 15 January, 15:30
TV: live on Zee
Paarl Royals v MI Cape Town SAT20 tips
These two met on Monday with MI Cape Town winning comfortably by 33 runs, defending 172 under lights at Newlands. At Boland Park, it is another day-nighter and we would expect batters to be kept in check once more by the bowlers.
The surface has been reliably tricky down the years. In a four-year study sample of the seven day-nighters, the runs per over is 7.48. Four of those matches were won by the side batting first. In night matches (three) the runs per over is 6.76.
Playing under 150 has been a winner in 10 of the last 13. Given that Sunrisers were able to bust 170 in the one game so far, it might be possible that we get to short in the region of late 150s or early 160s on the par line.
If one subscribes to the view that MICT are a better team - and that is not unjust - we often reckon that conditions need to be a leveller for the outsider. We have to consider that here Paarl could flip the match odds. They could well be odds-on from 2.3611/8.
The sixes market remains a strong option. Sportsbook go unders 12.5 at 5/61.84. There is overwhelming statistical evidence that line is too high. In all T20 matches (81) you would have lost only seven times.
There are two late calls for wrong prices on Sportsbook's tops market. First, Azmatullah Omarzai isn't a 40s chance in a million years for top MICT bat. Yes, he could bat low down but equally he could be bumped up. Also Andile Phehlukwayo may not play for Paarl but his win rate on top bowler means we can't let the 11/26.50 slide.
Recommended bets
