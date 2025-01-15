Wednesday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Two to back at 5/6 and 10/1

Listen to Cricket... Only Bettor!

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Sharjah Warriors

Wednesday 15 January, 14.30

TV: live on Zee

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Sharjah Warriors ILT20 tips

Knight Riders look likely to go off as favourites for this one with the early show on the match odds making them 1.748/11. We would expect that to drift.

If they did retain jolly status with the chase bias against them at this venue (there aren't huge signs the market is bothered), they would warrant opposing. There is very little between the teams and it should really be a choice affair.

There have been 19 wins from the last 35 night games for the chaser at Abu Dhabi. We don't expect big runs in the first-innings, which is linked to some extent. Under 150 has won four times in nine so extreme unders is in play. And few would be worried about shorting either of these teams to have a bat-first disaster. There could be some cheap lays available at 130, 140 and 150 or more.

In 14 of the last 18 the sixes mark has come under 13.5. It was a close-run thing for MI Emirates versus Dubai capitals on Monday, though, with the half in our favour. Could it be as close again? Probably not but Sportsbook have reacted by going 8/111.73 unders at 13.5.

On the tops markets we have no fears about getting involved with Andre Russell for top Knight Riders bat at a big 10/111.00.

We know that Dre busts more than 16% win rate in this competition. On a low-scoring surface there should be few worries about him getting blown away by a fast-scoring opener in the powerplay. For example, we might not play on an absolute belter of a track in other comps.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, a 13/53.60 chance, is the most reliable batter in the tournament on two-year form. His win rate increased to just shy of 40% after notching in Sharjah's opener. We don't like to play back-to-back so will keep an eye on his returns and look for a more judcious play as the matches come thick and fast.