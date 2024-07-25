Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns MLC Tips: back in on Cummins at 40s
Ed Hawkins previews the MLC qualifier fro Dallas on Friday and urges bettors to keep faith with a 40/1 top-bat bet...
Winner goes straight to final
Loser takes on Texas Super Kings
Cummins to return for Unicorns
So back him for top bat at big prices
Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns
Friday 26 July, 01:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns team news
These two met on Tuesday with Freedom welcoming back Saurabh Netravalkar. He had missed the last two games for personal reasons. Netravalkar went round the park as Freedom failed to defend 177 in 14 overs. Matt Jansen and Lockie Ferguson should return after being rested.
Possible XI: Head, Smith, Gous, Maxwell, Ravindra, Pienaar, Mukhtar, Jansen, Ferguson, Sandeep, Netravalkar
Unicorns rested Pat Cummins for that game. They have lost Mat Short to The Hundred so Jake Fraser-McGurk returned to the side. Liam Plunkett is out for the rest of the tournament with injury.
Possible XI: Allen, Fraser-McGurk, Krishnamurti, Inglis, Rutherford, Anderson, Hassan, Cummins, Rauf, Tajinder, Le Roux
Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns pitch report
Texas chased New York's 163 with ease on Thursday. We've abandoned the toss bias strategy from earlier in the tournament. Given the runfest that these two managed this week at this ground, overs on a par line in the late 160s will be popular.
Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns match prediction
Unicorns are the outsiders at 2.0811/10 with Freedom 1.824/5. Despite the head-to-head on Tuesday going Unicorns' way it is hard to reckon that the match odds are wrong.
Freedom are the correct favourites. That defeat was the only one in the ladder season so they deserve respect. Their bowling group should be back to full-strength and they should hit back. Whisper it, but Cummins has one wicket in three games and an economy of almost nine. But he was rested. Wasn't he?
Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns player bets
We have to be consistent in identifying value so if Cummins was a pick at 35s for a match he didn't play on Tuesday, he's the call again at an inflated 40/141.00. We are relying on this Dallas pitch taking some wear, though. Netravalkar's return is a major boost and he should be fav for top Freedom bowler instead of an attractive 16/54.20. he bowls at the death, too.
Recommended bets
