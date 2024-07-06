Twenty20

Washington Freedom v MI New York MLC Tips: Freedom the bet in a chase

Glenn Maxwell
Maxwell is 5s for top Wash bat

Ed Hawkins previews the MLC action from Morrisville on Saturday and says a toss bias provides the best angle

Washington Freedom v MI New York
Sunday 7 July, 20:00
TV: Live on Sky Sports

Washington Freedom v MI New York team news

Travis Head is expected to be involved for Freedom after there was some doubt about an NOC. Andries Gous is a good choice as opening partner after strong shows for the USA. Steve Smith is not normally a T20 pick but he should be dangerous at this level.

Possible XI: Head, Gous, Maxwell, Smith, Milantha, Pienaar, Akeal, Jansen, Ferguson/Tye, Netravalkar, Aponso/Bodugum

The champions are underway with a win after outclassing Seattle in the opening game. Trent Boult and Rashid Khan took three wickets apiece. Nic Pooran, top scorer last season, finished the job with the bat.

Possible XI: Clinton, Monank, Pooran, Taylor, Jahangir, David, Pollard, Rashid, Ehsan, Boutl, Nortje

Washington Freedom v MI New York pitch report

Seven of eight matches in the MLC have been won by the side batting second. Seattle's 108 was well udner par however. More than 170 has been busted four times. Freedom were the second-meanest bowling team last term. MI were the second-fastest runscorers.

Washington Freedom v MI New York match prediction

Freedom are 2.6213/8 with New York 1.608/13. That's a big gulf between the teams. In terms of individual ability, is that too big?

The likes of Head, Maxwell and Smith could win a game on their own. Lockie Ferguson and AJ Tye are no mugs either.

This is a pretty simple betting strategy: stick with Freedom with the toss on our side.

Recommended Bet

Back Freedom bat 2nd

EX2.62

Washington Freedom v MI New York player bets

Head is 5/23.50 for top Freedom bat while Glenn Maxwell gets a quote of 5/16.00. Pooran is 13/53.60 fav for NY. Ruben Clinton is 11/26.50 and as an opener that looks toppy.



Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

