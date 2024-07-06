Washington Freedom v MI New York MLC Tips: Freedom the bet in a chase
Ed Hawkins previews the MLC action from Morrisville on Saturday and says a toss bias provides the best angle
-
Freedom the bet batting second
-
MI New York too short
-
Head and Maxwell key
-
Pooran 13/5 for top bat
Washington Freedom v MI New York
Sunday 7 July, 20:00
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Washington Freedom v MI New York team news
Travis Head is expected to be involved for Freedom after there was some doubt about an NOC. Andries Gous is a good choice as opening partner after strong shows for the USA. Steve Smith is not normally a T20 pick but he should be dangerous at this level.
Possible XI: Head, Gous, Maxwell, Smith, Milantha, Pienaar, Akeal, Jansen, Ferguson/Tye, Netravalkar, Aponso/Bodugum
The champions are underway with a win after outclassing Seattle in the opening game. Trent Boult and Rashid Khan took three wickets apiece. Nic Pooran, top scorer last season, finished the job with the bat.
Possible XI: Clinton, Monank, Pooran, Taylor, Jahangir, David, Pollard, Rashid, Ehsan, Boutl, Nortje
Washington Freedom v MI New York pitch report
Seven of eight matches in the MLC have been won by the side batting second. Seattle's 108 was well udner par however. More than 170 has been busted four times. Freedom were the second-meanest bowling team last term. MI were the second-fastest runscorers.
Washington Freedom v MI New York match prediction
Freedom are 2.6213/8 with New York 1.608/13. That's a big gulf between the teams. In terms of individual ability, is that too big?
The likes of Head, Maxwell and Smith could win a game on their own. Lockie Ferguson and AJ Tye are no mugs either.
This is a pretty simple betting strategy: stick with Freedom with the toss on our side.
Washington Freedom v MI New York player bets
Head is 5/23.50 for top Freedom bat while Glenn Maxwell gets a quote of 5/16.00. Pooran is 13/53.60 fav for NY. Ruben Clinton is 11/26.50 and as an opener that looks toppy.
Recommended bets
