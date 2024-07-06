Washington Freedom v MI New York MLC Tips: Freedom the bet in a chase

Freedom the bet batting second

MI New York too short

Head and Maxwell key

Pooran 13/5 for top bat

Washington Freedom v MI New York

Sunday 7 July, 20:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Travis Head is expected to be involved for Freedom after there was some doubt about an NOC. Andries Gous is a good choice as opening partner after strong shows for the USA. Steve Smith is not normally a T20 pick but he should be dangerous at this level.

Possible XI: Head, Gous, Maxwell, Smith, Milantha, Pienaar, Akeal, Jansen, Ferguson/Tye, Netravalkar, Aponso/Bodugum

The champions are underway with a win after outclassing Seattle in the opening game. Trent Boult and Rashid Khan took three wickets apiece. Nic Pooran, top scorer last season, finished the job with the bat.

Possible XI: Clinton, Monank, Pooran, Taylor, Jahangir, David, Pollard, Rashid, Ehsan, Boutl, Nortje

Washington Freedom v MI New York pitch report

Seven of eight matches in the MLC have been won by the side batting second. Seattle's 108 was well udner par however. More than 170 has been busted four times. Freedom were the second-meanest bowling team last term. MI were the second-fastest runscorers.

Freedom are 2.6213/8 with New York 1.608/13. That's a big gulf between the teams. In terms of individual ability, is that too big?

The likes of Head, Maxwell and Smith could win a game on their own. Lockie Ferguson and AJ Tye are no mugs either.

This is a pretty simple betting strategy: stick with Freedom with the toss on our side.

Recommended Bet Back Freedom bat 2nd EX 2.62

Head is 5/23.50 for top Freedom bat while Glenn Maxwell gets a quote of 5/16.00. Pooran is 13/53.60 fav for NY. Ruben Clinton is 11/26.50 and as an opener that looks toppy.