West Indies v England T20 World Cup Tips: Expect the first runfest

Phil Salt
Salt retains faith at 7/2

Ed Hawkins expects the batters to finally dominate and finds bets at prices including 7/2 and 9/2 for Thursday's contest from Gros Islet...

West Indies v England
Thursday 20 June, 01:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports

West Indies v England T20 World Cup team news

West Indies outclassed Afghanistan last time and they made team changes. Obed McCoy's pace for Roston Chase's al-round skills was smart. Shai Hope for Romario Shepherd less so because they lost a bowling option in the event of pressure. Chase might come back as WI look to hit England with spin.

Possible XI: King, Charles, Pooran, Chase, Hope, Powell, Russell, Rutherford, Akeal, Joseph, Motie

With Liam Livingstone a doubt Will Jacks could come back into the XI. But England may prefer southpaw Moeen Ali's involvement earlier in a right-hand heavy top order. That means Mark Wood could join in with Jofra Archer and Reece Topley in a pace-dominant attack.

Possible XI: Salt, Buttler, Bairstow, Brook, Moeen, S Curran, Jordan, Rashid, Archer, Wood, Topley

West Indies v England T20 World Cup pitch report

Gros Islet is the best batting wicket in the tournament with scores of 218, 201 and 180 so far. WIth both of these teams better with the bat than the ball, we expect runs. Both teams to score 220 is an early shout at 22/123.00 with Sportsbook. Both for 200 is 9/25.50. Both for 190 one twice in five in a head-to-head at the end of last year. It is 5/23.50. Over 183.5 in the first innings is another option and far less stressful.

Recommended Bet

Back both teams to score 190

SBK5/2

West Indies v England T20 World Cup match prediction

The match odds is unconvinced by England. It was only December when these sides met in the Caribbean with England 1.768/11. This is now a choice affair. England lost that series 3-2.

If England are to finally show some mettle in this tournament, one suspects they need to bat first on a good track. And that is the most obvious strategy. Scorebaord pressure is key here and the side batting first probably trades at 1.654/6 at the break.

West Indies v England T20 World Cup player bets

We keep faith with Phil Salt at 7/24.50 for top England bat as he is overdue a win on win rate. If we're wrong about the pitch Andre Russell remains value at 12/113.00 for top WI bat. We're not sure Mark Wood, potent as he is, should suddenly be 5/23.50 jolly for top bower for England after we were betting him at 4s previously.

Recommended Bet

Back Phil Salt top England bat

SBK7/2
Recommended Bet

Back Andre Russell top WI bat

SBK12/1

Recommended bets

