USA v Pakistan T20 World Cup Tips: Yankees handy for Dallas star turn

Mohammad Rizwan
Rizwan is value at 2/1

Ed Hawkins picks out a shock result plus a bet at 2/1 and two at 7/2 for the action in Dallas on Thursday...

  • Pakistan too cautious

  • Dallas pitch flat

  • Rizwan and Rauf to star

  • Taylor key for US

USA v Pakistan
Thursday 6 June, 16:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports

USA v Pakistan T20 World Cup team news

With typical American chutzpah Aaron Jones started talking himself up for a franchise deal after a power-packed innings to win their opener against Canada. Best hope they don't look at his record before that. Andries Gous also impressed. Corey Anderson's experience is key.

Probable XI: Taylor, Monank, Gous, Jones, Anderson, Kumar, Harmeet, van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep, Netravalkar, Ali Khan

Pakistan remain chilly after a warm-up against England. They failed to convince that they have picked up on the change in batting aggression, once again reverting to the ponderous opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. Saim Ayub has a great record in CPL but his form for his country has meant he's ben axed.

Probable XI: Rizwan, Babar, Fakhar, Usman, Azam, Shadab, Imad, Iftikhar, Afridi, Rauf, Abbas/Amir

USA v Pakistan T20 World Cup pitch report

The Dallas pitch looked flat for the opener between USA and Canada as the hosts chased 195 to win. Nepal's 106 and the Netherlands' struggle to get them suggested a trickier surface. The truth may be between the two so shorting Pakistan runs, given they're not an aggressive side, could pay dividends if their par line is set in the 190s.

USA v Pakistan T20 World Cup match prediction

Pakistan are 1.121/8 with the USA 8.808/1. For some time this match has been marked down as a potential shock and that view has hardened after the USA's thrusting display against Canada.

As stated Pakistan looked a poor and cautious team in their two warm-up matches in England. They also lost to Ireland in May. In the previous T20 World Cup Pakistan were beaten by Zimbabwe.

Recommended Bet

Back USA

EXC8.8

USA v Pakistan T20 World Cup player bets

Mohammad Rizwan (42%) and Haris Rauf (50%) have the two highest top-bat and top-bowlwr win percentage in the last two years of players who have played more than 15 games. Rizwan is 2/13.00 and Rauf 7/24.50. A win-rate bet for the hosts is Steven Taylor with the bat at 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet

Back Haris Rauf top Pakistan bowler

SBK7/2
Recommended Bet

Back Mohammad Rizwan top USA bowler

SBK2/1
Recommended Bet

Back Steven Taylor top USA bat

SBK7/2

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

