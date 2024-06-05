USA v Pakistan T20 World Cup Tips: Yankees handy for Dallas star turn
Ed Hawkins picks out a shock result plus a bet at 2/1 and two at 7/2 for the action in Dallas on Thursday...
-
Pakistan too cautious
-
Dallas pitch flat
-
Rizwan and Rauf to star
-
Taylor key for US
USA v Pakistan
Thursday 6 June, 16:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports
USA v Pakistan T20 World Cup team news
With typical American chutzpah Aaron Jones started talking himself up for a franchise deal after a power-packed innings to win their opener against Canada. Best hope they don't look at his record before that. Andries Gous also impressed. Corey Anderson's experience is key.
Probable XI: Taylor, Monank, Gous, Jones, Anderson, Kumar, Harmeet, van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep, Netravalkar, Ali Khan
Pakistan remain chilly after a warm-up against England. They failed to convince that they have picked up on the change in batting aggression, once again reverting to the ponderous opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. Saim Ayub has a great record in CPL but his form for his country has meant he's ben axed.
Probable XI: Rizwan, Babar, Fakhar, Usman, Azam, Shadab, Imad, Iftikhar, Afridi, Rauf, Abbas/Amir
USA v Pakistan T20 World Cup pitch report
The Dallas pitch looked flat for the opener between USA and Canada as the hosts chased 195 to win. Nepal's 106 and the Netherlands' struggle to get them suggested a trickier surface. The truth may be between the two so shorting Pakistan runs, given they're not an aggressive side, could pay dividends if their par line is set in the 190s.
USA v Pakistan T20 World Cup match prediction
Pakistan are 1.121/8 with the USA 8.808/1. For some time this match has been marked down as a potential shock and that view has hardened after the USA's thrusting display against Canada.
As stated Pakistan looked a poor and cautious team in their two warm-up matches in England. They also lost to Ireland in May. In the previous T20 World Cup Pakistan were beaten by Zimbabwe.
USA v Pakistan T20 World Cup player bets
Mohammad Rizwan (42%) and Haris Rauf (50%) have the two highest top-bat and top-bowlwr win percentage in the last two years of players who have played more than 15 games. Rizwan is 2/13.00 and Rauf 7/24.50. A win-rate bet for the hosts is Steven Taylor with the bat at 7/24.50.
Now read more of the the best Cricket Tips here!
Listen to Cricket Only Bettor...
Recommended bets
GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.