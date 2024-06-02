T20 World Cup Matches Five and Seven: 4/1 Levitt 50 one of four bets for Tuesday

Afghans spin threat

Afghanistan v Uganda

Tuesday 4 June, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Afghanistan v Uganda T20 World Cup team news

Afghanistan look likely to pick just the two frontline spin options in Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-ur-Rahmann if their warm-up win over Scotalnd is anything to go by. Pacer Fareed Ahmad may also miss out. Gulbadin Naib is expected to open.

Probable XI: Gurbaz, Naib, Ibrahim, Omarzai, Nabi, Najibulah, Ishaq, Rashid, Najibullad, Farooqi, Naveen

Uganda are the second-lowliest team in terms of ranking in this tournament. They have struggled for runs against Namibia and Scotland in their warm-ups. Simon Ssezazi is their go-to man with the bat.

Probable XI: Mukasa, Ssesazi, R Patel, Waiswa, Ramjani, Ali Shah, Achelam, Masaba, B Hassan, Miyagi, Ssenyodo

Afghanistan v Uganda T20 World Cup pitch report

The Providence surface looked slow and tacky, a bit like the old days, if West Indies' struggle to get up against Papua New Guinea was anything to go by. If Uganda bat first they could really struggle to post anything upwards of 120. There might be some reasonably cheap lays at 110-120 or more on the runs market.

Afghanistan v Uganda T20 World Cup player bets

With Afghanistan no better than 1.051/20, and no winnning margin available, player wagers are the next stop. Rashid will be well-backed to wreak havoc on a friendly surface at 23/103.30 with Sportsbook for top Afghan bowler. If we're right about Naib promotion with the bat the 5/16.00 looks the pick after a strong show against the Scots.

Uganda's opener Simon Ssesazi is 16/54.20 for top bat and has a win rate of 27%, so there's a decent edge there. His brother, Henry Ssesnyondo, is underrated for top bowler at 9/25.50. The slow left-arm bowler is well suited to the surface and has a win rate of 32.3%.

Recommended Bet Back Henry Ssesnyondo top Uganda bowler SBK 9/2

Recommended Bet Back Simon Ssesazi top Uganda bat SBK 16/5

Netherlands v Nepal

Tuesday 3 June, 16:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Netherlands v Nepal T20 World Cup team news

The Dutch beat Sri Lanka in their one warm-up before a washout against Canada. Three wickets for Aryan Dutt probably ensures him a game. Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann and Fred Klaasen haven't travelled.

Probable XI: Levitt, O'Dowd, Vikramjit, De Leede, Engelbrecht, Edwards, Nidamanuru, Van Beek, Dutt, van Meekeren, Kingma

Nepal have confirmed there has been no late reprieve for Sandeep Lamichhane in terms of a visa. Look out for all-rounder Kushal Malla to star in his absence.

Possible XI: Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, DS Airee, Paudel, Kushal Malla, Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Pratis GC, Gulsan Jha, Bohara

Netherlands v Nepal T20 World Cup pitch report

The Dallas surfaced looked a road in the opener between USA and Canada. So we're hopeful the Dutch bat first to set the tone. They have taken 189, 184 and 209 in three of their last five against Nepal. The last two total were both teams to score at 180 winners. We're hopeful of a value 170 both teams to score play with Sportsbook as markets become available.

Netherlands have lost four of the last seven on the head-to-head, a sequence stretching back to 2019. They did take the spoils in a three-game series at the start of the year, however.

The Dutch, on that basis, may be a little skinny at 1.454/9 and Nepal can rate a trade at 3.1085/40. It comes with a caveat, though: they must bat first on a flat one.

There are a couple of follows on the top-bat markets. For the Dutch, Michael Levitt is the coming man with a win rate of 44% in the last two years. He strikes at 160 against Nepal with 112 runs from three digs. He is 7/24.50 but the 4/15.00 that he notches a 50, which may not be enough to top on a flat one, may make more sense.

For Nepal Dipendra Singh Airee wins at a rate of 25% on two-year form. He also boasts an average of 46 against the Dutch so it makes sense to play at 4s.

Recommended Bet Back Michael Levitt to score 50 SBK 4/1

Recommended Bet Back Dipendra Airee top Nepal bat SBK 4/1





