T20 World Cup Matches Five and Seven: 4/1 Levitt 50 one of four bets for Tuesday
Ed Hawkins, fresh from a 12/1 winner, finds two more ricks on the markets for Tuesday matches as Afghanistan meet Uganda and the Dutch play Nepal...
Afghans spin threat
Uganda top-bat play
Nepal can trade batting first
Levitt strong option
Afghanistan v Uganda
Tuesday 4 June, 01:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Namibia v Oman T20 World Cup team news
Afghanistan look likely to pick just the two frontline spin options in Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-ur-Rahmann if their warm-up win over Scotalnd is anything to go by. Pacer Fareed Ahmad may also miss out. Gulbadin Naib is expected to open.
Probable XI: Gurbaz, Naib, Ibrahim, Omarzai, Nabi, Najibulah, Ishaq, Rashid, Najibullad, Farooqi, Naveen
Uganda are the second-lowliest team in terms of ranking in this tournament. They have struggled for runs against Namibia and Scotland in their warm-ups. Simon Ssezazi is their go-to man with the bat.
Probable XI: Mukasa, Ssesazi, R Patel, Waiswa, Ramjani, Ali Shah, Achelam, Masaba, B Hassan, Miyagi, Ssenyodo
Namibia v Oman T20 World Cup pitch report
The Providence surface looked slow and tacky, a bit like the old days, if West Indies' struggle to get up against Papua New Guinea was anything to go by. If Uganda bat first they could really struggle to post anything upwards of 120. There might be some reasonably cheap lays at 110-120 or more on the runs market.
Namibia v Oman T20 World Cup player bets
With Afghanistan no better than 1.051/20, and no winnning margin available, player wagers are the next stop. Rashid will be well-backed to wreak havoc on a friendly surface at 23/103.30 with Sportsbook for top Afghan bowler. If we're right about Naib promotion with the bat the 5/16.00 looks the pick after a strong show against the Scots.
Uganda's opener Simon Ssesazi is 16/54.20 for top bat and has a win rate of 27%, so there's a decent edge there. His brother, Henry Ssesnyondo, is underrated for top bowler at 9/25.50. The slow left-arm bowler is well suited to the surface and has a win rate of 32.3%.
Netherlands v Nepal
Tuesday 3 June, 16:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Netherlands v Nepal T20 World Cup team news
The Dutch beat Sri Lanka in their one warm-up before a washout against Canada. Three wickets for Aryan Dutt probably ensures him a game. Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann and Fred Klaasen haven't travelled.
Probable XI: Levitt, O'Dowd, Vikramjit, De Leede, Engelbrecht, Edwards, Nidamanuru, Van Beek, Dutt, van Meekeren, Kingma
Nepal have confirmed there has been no late reprieve for Sandeep Lamichhane in terms of a visa. Look out for all-rounder Kushal Malla to star in his absence.
Possible XI: Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, DS Airee, Paudel, Kushal Malla, Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Pratis GC, Gulsan Jha, Bohara
Netherlands v Nepal T20 World Cup pitch report
The Dallas surfaced looked a road in the opener between USA and Canada. So we're hopeful the Dutch bat first to set the tone. They have taken 189, 184 and 209 in three of their last five against Nepal. The last two total were both teams to score at 180 winners. We're hopeful of a value 170 both teams to score play with Sportsbook as markets become available.
Netherlands v Nepal T20 World Cup match prediction
Netherlands have lost four of the last seven on the head-to-head, a sequence stretching back to 2019. They did take the spoils in a three-game series at the start of the year, however.
The Dutch, on that basis, may be a little skinny at 1.454/9 and Nepal can rate a trade at 3.1085/40. It comes with a caveat, though: they must bat first on a flat one.
Netherlands v Nepal T20 World Cup player bets
There are a couple of follows on the top-bat markets. For the Dutch, Michael Levitt is the coming man with a win rate of 44% in the last two years. He strikes at 160 against Nepal with 112 runs from three digs. He is 7/24.50 but the 4/15.00 that he notches a 50, which may not be enough to top on a flat one, may make more sense.
For Nepal Dipendra Singh Airee wins at a rate of 25% on two-year form. He also boasts an average of 46 against the Dutch so it makes sense to play at 4s.
Recommended bets
Ed Hawkins P-L
2023: +77.75
2022:+16.79
2021: +29.41pts
2020: +5.91pts
2019: +37.25pts
2018: +23.53pts
2017: +12pts
2016: +18.1pts
2015: +38pts
2014: +31.5pts
2013: +25pt
