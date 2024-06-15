T20 World Cup Tips Matches 35 and 36: Be forever Young at 4/1

Scotland should compete

Australia v Scotland

Sunday 16 June, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Australia have already qualified so they are unlikely to be at full pelt whatever they tell you. There has been discussion about a go-slow from the Aussies to keep England from qualifying on net run rate, a prospect which is now surely irrelevant because Scotland's net run rate is significantly inferior.

There's little in the Aussie ability make-up to suggest they slip up but Scotland are the most organised of the Associate teams and there is a possibility that they trade here into something like 4.03/1 from 8.07/1. They do need to bat first, though. No rain is forecast.

Australia v Scotland T20 World Cup pitch report

There is a 60-40 bias for the side defending, which makes sense as this is a good batting wicket. Two games in 2023 saw 201 and 187 posted. If it's a flat one Australia will be expected to bust 200 at around the even-money mark. Australia to win and both teams to score 160 each is 10/111.91 with Sportsbook.

David Warner is your win-rate bet for top Aussie bat at 3/14.00. But we keep faith with Josh Hazlewood who is another bowler overdue to cop. The 7/24.50 is good.

Recommended Bet Back Josh Hazlewood top Australia bowler SBK 7/2

Ireland v Pakistan

Sunday 16 June, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Ireland and Pakistan have both been knocked out. This is the deadest of dead rubbers, then, with doubts, at this stage, as to the state of the outfield following thunderstorms in Lauderhill.

If Canada versus India goes ahead, then one suspects this does, too. Currently there is no rain forecast.

Ireland were identified as a giantkiller in this fixture at the start of the tournament but they have been hugely disappointing. There was a warning early doors when they failed to turn up to the New York venue the day before their game against India to get a feel for the place. The 3.55 doesn't scream value.

Pakistan, of course, are a dreadfully poor unit themselves. So incompetence could cancel each other out. Ireland might be worth a trade to favourite status. These two played each other in a warm-up series with Pakistan winning 2-1.

Ireland v Pakistan T20 World Cup pitch report

Lauderhill has seen eight T20i since 2019. More than 170 has been busted in four first-innings. Four have been won by the chaser so the surface holds well. A 20-over line at mid 160s could well be buy. Any reduction in overs will void the market. In the three-game series between these two in May more than 170 was busted in each and both teams to score 170 copped each time.

Lorcan Tucker and Babar Azam hit two half-centuries each in the may series. they are 9/25.50 and 5/23.50 respectively for top team bat. Ten overs are required for bets to stand. Craig Young is an out-and-out wicket-taker and is win-rate value at 4/15.00 for top Ireland. If you've backed Young for top Ireland tourny bowler you don't need to play as it is the same bet. Curtis Campher is a bit of win-rate value with the bat at 8/19.00.