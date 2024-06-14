T20 World Cup Tips Matches 31 and 32: Bracewell to bamboozle at 8/1

SA have qualified

Rickleton an 11/2 chance

Kiwis out

Bracewell underrated

South Africa v Nepal

Saturday 15 June, 00:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

South Africa, free from New York and the pressures of qualification, have the opportunity to produce a bombastic performance to lay down a marker in this World Cup. Or they could try to test bench strength.

Ryan Rickleton has to be in with a shout of a game considering Reeza Hendricks' awful run of form. Gerald Coetzee could play if Anrich Nortje or Kagiso Rabada need a rest. With Nortje's injury record it would make sense.

Nepal, outclassed by the Dutch in Dallas in their one game so far, should welcome back spinner Sandeep Lamichhane after he was denied a visa for the US leg of their campaign. Is that enough to interest us on a trade on Nepal at 17.016/1? Possibly. But we do need some help from the pitch.

South Africa v Nepal T20 World Cup pitch report

With one game at Arnos Vale so far and no ground form to go on, the pitch picture is unclear. It looked pretty decent as Bangladesh posted 159 against Netherlands. If they bat first, South Africa for more than 182.5 looks a decent option. There is some forecast rain. Any loss in overs will void the market.

If Rickleton plays, then he surely opens alongside Quinton de Kock. Therefore the 11/26.50 that he tops against an Associate team could be regarded as value. Hendricks is 4/15.00 and although that is win-rate value he's shown little ability for us to keep the faith.

New Zealand v Uganda

Saturday 15 June, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

New Zealand are out of the tournament following Afghanistan's win against PNG. It confirmed the inevitable following the chastening loss against the West Indies.

That performance was classic Kiwis in a pressure game. The original and best chokers had the win in their pocket with the hosts at 76 for seven. But they let it slip.

It's a shame, then, that Uganda have proved totally out of their depth against the top sides. They were bowled out for 39 against West Indies and 58 against Afghanistan. A trrde on Uganda at 42.041/1 is tempting but there doesn't seem to be obvious rational for it.

New Zealand v Uganda T20 World Cup pitch report

Tarouba has hosted two matches so far and it looks like the sort of slow wicket we expected. West Indies managed 149 against New Zealand and defended. The Afghans rolled PNG for 95. Uganda will do extremely well to post 100. If the Kiwis bat first shorting their runs lines at 170-180 is an option because Uganda have shown something with the ball.



Glenn Phillips has won twice on top Kiwi bat so the 11/112.00 is an affront to the great man. Instead we might look at Kane Williamson here. The attack will suit him, so will the pitch. The 4/15.00 that he is top match bat is value. With Uganda's batting so poor it makes sense to use top match bat instead of top Kiwi for the extra boost. With the ball, Uganda have struggled against top-class spin. Michael Bracewell might not play but the 8/19.00 that he takes most wickets gives us a massive win-rate chunk in our favour.



Recommended Bet Back Kane Williamson top match bat SBK 4/1