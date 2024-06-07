T20 World Cup Tips Matches 16 and 18: Windies may wobble again

Windies need to be smart

Uganda can trade

Dutch eye hat-trick

A 90/1 91.00 fancy

Netherlands v South Africa

Saturday 8 June, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Netherlands are 9.617/2 to produce another World Cup shock against South Africa. The ingredients for an upset appear to available for the men in orange.

First, there's the all-important New York wicket which is causing consternation. It looked better for Ireland-Canada on Friday but that was a fresh strip. It is possible that this contest will be played on a used surface which could mean more carnage.

On the head-to-heads, Netherlands have confidence. They have beaten South Africa in the last two World Cups.

South Africa are vulnerable in the chase. They have six wins in their last 19 batting second. It's hard not to come to the conclusion that Netherlands should be shorter.

Recommended Bet Back Netherlands EX 9.60

Netherlands v South Africa T20 World Cup pitch report

Canada posting a decent 137 against Ireland may mean the par line is pushed up a bit. But we'll have to wait for the market to mature. Shorting South Africa runs at 170 and 175 are options if they were to bat first.

Netherlands v South Africa T20 World Cup player bets

Reeza Hendricks has a win rate of 35% in the last two years so the 7/24.50 rates a reasonable wager. For the Dutch, what about all-rounder Tim Pringle at 90/191.00? We've seen low scores win here in Ireland-India so he might be underrated slightly.

Recommended Bet Back Reeza Hendricks top SA bat SBK 7/2

West Indies v Uganda

Sunday 9 June, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

West Indies were given a fright against Papua New Guinea at Providence in the opener. Although the prospect of a shock seems slim with the hosts presumably forewarned, the match odds seem to underestimate the potential for complacency.

Uganda are 50.049/1 on a wicket which is a great leveller. If they take pace off and bowl wicket to wicket they could well get a foothold in the game. West Indies' hitters were unable to swing through the line with abandon and they were grateful for a cool head from Roston Chase.

Beating PNG gave Uganda a confidence boost that they belong. It seems that the best option is to expect that Uganda price to shorten in-play. Chopping them in half and doubling stake on the lay button guarantees profit on both sides.

West Indies v Uganda T20 World Cup pitch report

If the trade is not for you, the opposite view is not to discount a Uganda collapse if they were to bat first. There could be an opportunity to take the extremes and take short-priced lays of under 70-80.

We await a par line on the 20-over line if Windies to bat first. An overreaction would be late 170s.

West Indies v Uganda T20 World Cup player bets

Brandon King looked to have the Providence pitch sussed before a injudicious swipe against PNG. Maybe he will learn. Maybe he won't. But with a win rate of 27% on top bat, we're hoping for a half-point stake at anything from 11/43.75 with Sportsbook when prices become available.