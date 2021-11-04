India v Scotland T20 World Cup Tips: India in a hurry

India v Scotland

Friday 5 November, 14:00

India on the charge

India are still alive in the tournament but they are reliant on New Zealand slipping up against either Afghanistan or Namibia. If the Kiwis win both games, it doesn't matter what India do.

Until then, they will look for a repeat of the thrashing of Afghanistan. The ploy will be to bust a huge score batting first or chase within 13 or 14 overs.

For the first time in the tournament they may stick with the same XI. Ravi Ashwin has returned to the team, likewise Sky Yadav. Ishan Kishan is the batter currently out of favour.

Probable XI Rohit, Rahul, Kohli, Yadav, Pant, Hardik, Jadeja, Ashwin, Thakur, Shami, Bum-rah

Struggle for Scots

Scotland have found the Super 12s challenging. They have lost all three suffering a beating against Afghanistan, producing a stinker against Namibia and, unsurprisingly, being out-classed by New Zealand.

It is surely damage limitation for the Scots here against an aggressive India. That could suit India's group rivals. Against New Zealand they showed decent intent in the first powerplay before falling away. A late cameo from Michael Leask gave the margin of defeat (16 runs) a respectable feel.

Possible XI Munsey, Coetzer, Cross, Berrington, Macleod, Leask, Graves, Watt, Sharif, Ev-ans, Wheal

Pitch report

Bangladesh were rolled for 73 by Australia in Dubai on Thursday. It's important to recognise it had nothing to do with the pitch. More instructive was the 172 posted by New Zealand against the Scots. India will target that score as a minimum if they bat first.

Scotland's chances of containing them are not good. If Afghanistan couldn't do it etcetera. If going over a runs par line in the 170s is too much of an ask, adding 40 or 50 from the death overs on the first-innings run line could be a good option at big prices.

Were Scotland to bat first, shorting at the mid-130s mark is more than fair given that the tournament average is in the mid 120s.

India margin of victory options

There's little point making a case for Scotland here, even if they were able to get the chase bias in their favour. India are 1.041/25.

Margin of victory prices with Sportsbook appeal, therefore. India are 7/1 to win by ten wickets or more than 90 runs. Taking that bet now, alas, require the toss going your way and India bating first.

The runs margins are extremely tight for wins at eights wicket/71-80 runs at 11/2 and seven wickets/61-70 also at 11/2.

Tops value

If India make another strong start with the bat Virat Kohli, as happened against Afghanistan, might not bat. India will look to promote hitters like Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya. Both could be worth following at massive prices in-play.

Both have the power to overcome a 40 or 50 with late carnage so you'd be looking at starting from 25s for Pant and 33s for Hardik.

For man of the match, point of difference could be key. What sort of type, or class, of bowler have Scotland not seen much of. Jasprit Bumrah is likely to cause problems and likewise the guile and brilliance of Ashwin. The pair are 15/2 and 20/1 respectively.

As for the Scots, Mark Watt has been a superb operator with his slow left arm orthodox. He looks underrated at 7/2 for top Scotland bowler in a market which one wicket may win it.

