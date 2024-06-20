Twenty20 World Cup

England v South Africa T20 World Cup Tips: Two to back at 7/2 and 17/2

Moeen Ali
Moeen should be shorter than 8s

Ed Hawkins previews the Super 8 contest from Gros Islet on Friday with bets at 7/24.50 and 15/28.50...

  • England short favourites

  • Gros Islet has flat wicket

  • Bet on a ton at 17/29.50

  • Back Wood at the death at 7/24.50

England v South Africa
Friday 21 June, 15:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports

England v South Africa T20 World Cup team news

After a near-perfect win over West Indies, England are unlikely to make changes. And that includes to their batting order.

It would be smart to continue to use Moeen Ali at number three to break up the right handers. Moeen and Liam Livingstone provide the spin option alongside Adil Rashid.

Probable XI: Salt, Buttler, Moeen, Bairstow, Brook, Livingstone, S Curran, Archer, Rashid, Wood, Topley

South Africa remain unbeaten but they will be concerned that the bowling group let USA back in when the game was won.

Tabraiz Shamsi proved expensive and they could consider returning to pacer Ottniel Baartman or using Gerald Coetzee.

Possible XI: De Kock, Hendricks, Markram, Klaasen, Miller, Stubbs, Jansen, Coetzee, Maharaj, Rabada, Nortje

England v South Africa T20 World Cup pitch report

The pitch at Gros Islet looks good for batters. Both teams have busted 180 in four games so far. In the other two, 200 or more was posted in first dig.

We should always stick to what we know to be true in betting. So on a flat pitch with two powerful batting sides, we have to play runs.

England should bust 190 if they bat first while both teams for 180 is a price at 7/52.40 with Sportsbook. Going over the 20-over par line in first dig is cheap and less risky at 181.5 and rates a strong fancy.

The 17/29.50 with Sportsbook that century is scored in the match is also of keen interest.

Recommended Bet

Back century in the match

SBK17/2
Recommended Bet

Back over 181.5 1st inns runs

EX2.0

England v South Africa T20 World Cup match prediction

England are 1.794/5 with South Africa 2.245/4. The market appears to have made its mind up that England are the real deal again after the thumping of West Indies.

But there is a case for them being too short because they remain slightly one-dimensional. The bowling can be pricey and that brings in a strong South Africa batting line-up.

The Saffers are five games in and have yet to be truly tested. This could be a watershed contest for them in terms of title hopes but if they bat first they really should be short favourites at the break because of the pitch.

England v South Africa T20 World Cup player bets

Mark Wood bowling at the death means we have to consider him again for top England bowler at 7/24.50.

With the bat, Moeen is underrated at 8/19.00 considering he could bat first wicket down.

Heinrich Klaasen is 7/24.50 but he remains an in-play option. That could double but his starting price for a number four should be closer to 4/15.00.

Recommended Bet

Back Mark Wood top England bowler

SBK7/2

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

