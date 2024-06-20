England v South Africa T20 World Cup Tips: Two to back at 7/2 and 17/2

England short favourites

Gros Islet has flat wicket

Bet on a ton at 17/2 9.50

Back Wood at the death at 7/2 4.50

England v South Africa

Friday 21 June, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

England v South Africa T20 World Cup team news

After a near-perfect win over West Indies, England are unlikely to make changes. And that includes to their batting order.

It would be smart to continue to use Moeen Ali at number three to break up the right handers. Moeen and Liam Livingstone provide the spin option alongside Adil Rashid.

Probable XI: Salt, Buttler, Moeen, Bairstow, Brook, Livingstone, S Curran, Archer, Rashid, Wood, Topley

South Africa remain unbeaten but they will be concerned that the bowling group let USA back in when the game was won.

Tabraiz Shamsi proved expensive and they could consider returning to pacer Ottniel Baartman or using Gerald Coetzee.

Possible XI: De Kock, Hendricks, Markram, Klaasen, Miller, Stubbs, Jansen, Coetzee, Maharaj, Rabada, Nortje

England v South Africa T20 World Cup pitch report

The pitch at Gros Islet looks good for batters. Both teams have busted 180 in four games so far. In the other two, 200 or more was posted in first dig.

We should always stick to what we know to be true in betting. So on a flat pitch with two powerful batting sides, we have to play runs.

England should bust 190 if they bat first while both teams for 180 is a price at 7/52.40 with Sportsbook. Going over the 20-over par line in first dig is cheap and less risky at 181.5 and rates a strong fancy.

The 17/29.50 with Sportsbook that century is scored in the match is also of keen interest.

Recommended Bet Back century in the match SBK 17/2

Recommended Bet Back over 181.5 1st inns runs EX 2.0

England are 1.794/5 with South Africa 2.245/4. The market appears to have made its mind up that England are the real deal again after the thumping of West Indies.

But there is a case for them being too short because they remain slightly one-dimensional. The bowling can be pricey and that brings in a strong South Africa batting line-up.

The Saffers are five games in and have yet to be truly tested. This could be a watershed contest for them in terms of title hopes but if they bat first they really should be short favourites at the break because of the pitch.

Mark Wood bowling at the death means we have to consider him again for top England bowler at 7/24.50.

With the bat, Moeen is underrated at 8/19.00 considering he could bat first wicket down.

Heinrich Klaasen is 7/24.50 but he remains an in-play option. That could double but his starting price for a number four should be closer to 4/15.00.