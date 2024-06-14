Canada v India T20 World Cup Tips: Kohli could shine in the gloom

India hot favourites

Lauderhill weather a worry

Stats say Kohli can go well

Canada v India

Saturday 15 June, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Canada v India T20 World Cup team news

Nicholas Kirton is having a strong tournament for the Canadians. The former CPL man is averaging more than 30 and striking at 140. Dilon Heyliger has been their go-to man with the ball with five wickets while Jerome Gordon has been economical.

Probable XI: Johnson, Dhaliwal, Pargat, Krton, Movva, Ravinderpal, Bin Zafar, Sana, Heyliger, Siddiqui, Gordon

With qualification assured India have the opportunity to test bench strength or rest key players. Sanju Samson and Yas Jaiswal may benefit from a hit. Suryakumar Yadav took a nasty hit on the thumb against USA so could sit out. Given his importance to their title hopes Jasprit Bumrah may also be given the day off.

Possible XI: Rohit, Kohli, Pant, Samson, Dube, Hardik, Jadeja, Axar, Kuldeep, Arshdeep, Siraj

India have never lost to an Associate team in a T20WC and if they were going to do so this year, it would surely have come on the New York terror track. Despite the odd wobble against USA - and a routine win over Ireland - they have been bang at it. Defending 119 against Pakistan was strong.

They are 1.041/25 to keep their 100% record with Canada 23.022/1. The greatest threat appears to be the weather. More thunderstorms are forecast. No completed match is 1.3130/100 to back. There's the possibility in a five-over thrash that Canada's odds collapse by half but you'd need to be on from the current high.

Canada v India T20 World Cup pitch report

If they could get a game, and India were batting first, they should make hay one what is one of the best batting tracks in the tournament. We would expect a 20-over par line at overs for India at around the mid 190s. Any reduction in overs voids the market. Bets stand regardless of reductions on the first-innings runs market.

Ten overs need to be bowled for bets to stand on the tops markets. We are keen on Virat Kohli for runs. In his last four innings his highest score is four with two ducks. It is his worst sequence in T20i. It highlights the issues with the NY pitch. He is 11/53.20 for top India bat but it's out of win-rate range. Instead, over 28.5 runs is of interest at 5/61.84. In eight innings against Associate teams and Afghanistan and Bangladesh he has never failed to bust that mark. Sixteen overs are required for the bet to stand.

Recommended Bet Back Virat Kohli over 28.5 runs SBK 5/6

