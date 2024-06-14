Canada v India T20 World Cup Tips: Kohli could shine in the gloom
Ed Hawkins previews the contest from Lauderhill on Saturday and says that Virat Kohli is due a score if the rain stays away...
-
India hot favourites
-
Lauderhill weather a worry
-
Stats say Kohli can go well
Canada v India
Saturday 15 June, 15:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Canada v India T20 World Cup team news
Nicholas Kirton is having a strong tournament for the Canadians. The former CPL man is averaging more than 30 and striking at 140. Dilon Heyliger has been their go-to man with the ball with five wickets while Jerome Gordon has been economical.
Probable XI: Johnson, Dhaliwal, Pargat, Krton, Movva, Ravinderpal, Bin Zafar, Sana, Heyliger, Siddiqui, Gordon
With qualification assured India have the opportunity to test bench strength or rest key players. Sanju Samson and Yas Jaiswal may benefit from a hit. Suryakumar Yadav took a nasty hit on the thumb against USA so could sit out. Given his importance to their title hopes Jasprit Bumrah may also be given the day off.
Possible XI: Rohit, Kohli, Pant, Samson, Dube, Hardik, Jadeja, Axar, Kuldeep, Arshdeep, Siraj
Canada v India T20 World Cup match prediction
India have never lost to an Associate team in a T20WC and if they were going to do so this year, it would surely have come on the New York terror track. Despite the odd wobble against USA - and a routine win over Ireland - they have been bang at it. Defending 119 against Pakistan was strong.
They are 1.041/25 to keep their 100% record with Canada 23.022/1. The greatest threat appears to be the weather. More thunderstorms are forecast. No completed match is 1.3130/100 to back. There's the possibility in a five-over thrash that Canada's odds collapse by half but you'd need to be on from the current high.
Canada v India T20 World Cup pitch report
If they could get a game, and India were batting first, they should make hay one what is one of the best batting tracks in the tournament. We would expect a 20-over par line at overs for India at around the mid 190s. Any reduction in overs voids the market. Bets stand regardless of reductions on the first-innings runs market.
Canada v India T20 World Cup player bets
Ten overs need to be bowled for bets to stand on the tops markets. We are keen on Virat Kohli for runs. In his last four innings his highest score is four with two ducks. It is his worst sequence in T20i. It highlights the issues with the NY pitch. He is 11/53.20 for top India bat but it's out of win-rate range. Instead, over 28.5 runs is of interest at 5/61.84. In eight innings against Associate teams and Afghanistan and Bangladesh he has never failed to bust that mark. Sixteen overs are required for the bet to stand.
Now read more of the the best Cricket Tips here!
Listen to Cricket Only Bettor...
Recommended bets
Ed Hawkins P-L
2023: +77.75
2022:+16.79
2021: +29.41pts
2020: +5.91pts
2019: +37.25pts
2018: +23.53pts
2017: +12pts
2016: +18.1pts
2015: +38pts
2014: +31.5pts
2013: +25pt
GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.