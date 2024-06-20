Australia v Bangladesh T20 World Cup Tips: Warner and Hazlewood to star

Australia v Bangladesh

Friday 21 June, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Australia v Bangladesh T20 World Cup team news

Australia will decide whether to pick their three-pronged pace attack or go with two frontline spinners. They are likely to reckon the Cummins-Starc-Hazlewood axis has the potential to roll Bangladesh. Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis are the other bowling options.

Probable XI: Head, Warner, M Marsh, Maxwell, Stoinis, David, Wade, Cummins, Starc, Zampa, hazlewood

Bangladesh are surprise qualifiers for the Super 8. And they are likely to pick an unchanged team from the one which struggled against Nepal. Mustafizur Rahman is currently the second most economical bowler in the tournament and their three-pronged pace attack including Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Shakib is slippery.

Probable XI: Tanzid, Das, Shanto, shakib, hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker, Tanzim, Rishad, Taskin, Mustafizur

Australia v Bangladesh T20 World Cup pitch report

South Africa and USA made the North Sound pitch look a good one for batters. The Saffers posted 194 and there were some nervy moments for them as USA got to within 18 runs. Relying on the Australia batting is the way to go. If they bat first, they bust over 185. Around 1.804/5 might be available.

Australia are 1.162/13 with Bangladesh 6.806/1. In a tournament which has helped the underdog compete, this is a tough ask for a Bangladesh side which could manage only 106 against Nepal.

The Aussies have never lost to Bangladesh in a global event and it looks unlikely that they start now. Surely Bangladesh need slow, turning conditions, the like of which enabled them to beat a reserve Aussie team 3-0 at home in 2021.

A search for other options instead of the match odds reveals Sportsbook's 13/102.30 that Australia win and both sides make 160 might have legs.

It might be time to return to David Warner for top Aussie bat at a generous 3/14.00. It gives us almost a ten point swing on win rate versus implied probability. Josh Hazlewood is in the last-chance saloon for top bowler in terms of run rate. Sportsbook's 7/24.50 is a squeeze but he is overdue. He has a strike rate of a wicket every ten balls against Bangladesh.

Recommended Bet Back Josh Hazlewood top Australia bowler SBK 7/2