Afghanistan v India T20 World Cup Tips: Kohli to shine but Afghans have a sniff

Afghans must bat first

Bridgetown wicket good for batters

Mujeeb out

Kohli to star

Afghanistan v India

Thursday 20 June, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Afghanistan came back to earth with a bump when they were thrashed by West Indies. It should serve as a good wake-up call. Mujeeb ur Rahman is out of the tournament with a finger injury and the fact he is replaced by opening batter Hazratullah Zazai says everything about where they are weak.

Possible XI: Gurbaz, Ibrahim, Naib, Omarzai, Nabi, Najibullah, Janat, Rashid, Noor, Farooqi, Naveen

Ravi Jadeja didn't bowl in India's last match against USA but that was more down to the surface suiting pace. We expect him to get overs ahead of Shivam Dube. Virat Kohli has had a horror start and must surely return to form at some point.

Probable XI: Rohit, Kohli, Pant, Yadav, Dube, Hardik, Jadeja, Axar, Arshdeep, Bumrah, Siraj

Afghanistan v India T20 World Cup T20 World Cup pitch report

Pre-tournament there was a toss bias of 75% for the defender at Bridgetown. The trend has held with Oman defending 109 against Namibia in a tie and Scotland setting a stiff target for England in a washout. Australia pumped England batting first. The exception was Scotland's excellent chase against Namibia. Those last two games suggest this is a good batting wicket. India's batters 200 against their rivals on the last three occasions they have batted first. We might get around 2.757/4.

Not surprisingly, India are hot favourites for success in their first Super 8 match. With Bangladesh and Australia also in the group, victory - one suspects - should give them one foot in a semi.

But 4.804/1 Afghanistan, who have never beaten India in a T20, is value. A tie last time out when Afghanistan matched India's 212 gives their batters confidence but it is their bowlers who don't need to bridge a gulf.

If the toss goes their way and they bat first, Afghanistan are worth the risk. Anything upwards of 160 could be defended with their spinners in the game.

Recommended Bet Back Afghanistan batting 1st EX 4.8

Virat Kohli has a ton and a fifty in four appearances versus Afghanistan. The 15/82.88 that he notches a 50 therefore sticks out. Over his career he half-salutes pretty much bang on in terms of that implied probability. He is 5/61.84 for over 26.5 runs and we expect a much-improved batting show after escaping the New York terror track.