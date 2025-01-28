Tuesday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Warriors desperate for chase chance

Warriors will want to chase

Dubai nights favour chaser

Lubbe looks good value at 6/1 7.00

Sixes line may be cheap in Pretoria v Joburg

Dubai Capitals v Sharjah Warriors

Tuesday 28 January, 14:30

TV: live on Zee

Dubai Capitals v Sharjah Warriors LT20 tips

These are the two teams who are operating at different ends of the form spectrum. Dubai have won their last three while Warriors are on a four-game losing streak. The latter are desperate for a win to keep slim play-off chances alive.

The first thing that needs to go their way in a night game is the toss. Thirty-nine of the last 58 have been won by the chaser. It is no coincidence that in a tournament dominated by the chaser, Warriors' horror run coincides with batting first in each of them. When they did get a chance last to bat second, they won. Interestingly that was against Capitals. At Dubai. At night. Warriors also beat Gulf Giants here batting second. Six of the eight night games at the venue this tournament have been won by the chaser.

On that basis we could make a case for a gamble on them at a possible 2.407/5 judging by an early show on the match odds on the Exchange. At they very least they could be capable of flipping the odds.

Warriors have been boosted by Tom Kohler-Cadmore's return to the team while Adam Zampa is an excellent post-Bash signing. Capitals were superb in chasing 201 against Knight Riders last time out but their fine run is off the back of the flip, too. We're not hugely impressed with a bowling line-up which lacks pace or guile. Mind you, that could be said about quite a few teams including Warriors.

Recommended Bet Back Warriors batting 2nd EXC 2.40

Pretoria Capitals v Joburg Super Kings

Tuesday 28 January, 15:30

TV: live on Zee

Pretoria Capitals v Joburg Super Kings SAT20 tips

Pretoria Capitals missed a golden opportunity to ignite their campaign when they collapsed horribly to defeat by Paarl when chasing just 140. They didn't even get close with the margin of 11 runs way too big for that sort of first-innings totals.

It was their third-straight loss and one suspects their confidence and motivation has run out following that loss. They could still qualify with three straight wins but there is no evidence they can put that sort of run together.

Joburg, on the other hand, made a telling contribution to the play-off picture. They thumped Sunrisers with a performance that demanded attention. Not only did it expose the suspected Sunrisers streak was down to their own home specialism, but it makes down Joburg as a team which could ruffle feathers.

Matheesha Pathirana's return to the team gives them an x-factor and even though leus du Plooy was not involved, Wihaan Lubbe's promotion to No 3 catches the eye for top-bat pickers at 6/17.00. Joburg look likely to go off as short favourites for this but we are wary of a toss bias in day-night games which has seen nine of the last 11 won by the team batting first.

We do like an overs play on the sixes mark at Centurion. Sportsbook go 15.5 for the line with overs at 10/111.91. In those day-night games (last four years), backing over was a winner six times. If we include night game in our filter, it's ten from 20. The forecast is set fair. Alas our Will Jacks waiting-game gamble failed to pay off and he won last time out so the value is gone.

Recommended Bet Back Wihaan Lubbe top JSK bat SBK 6/1







