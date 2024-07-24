The Hundred Tips Matches 3 & 4: Short and Lyth top-bat standouts

Short skinny for win

Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets

Friday 26 July, 18.35

TV: Live on BBC/Sky Sports

Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets team news

Superchargers have been scrambling to get a team together, making late signings given that at least seven of their squad are unavailable due to England duty, the MLC and injury. Nic Pooran should be on his way after New York were eliminated but this game probably comes too soon. Colin Ingram has signed as a replacement anyhow. Pat Brown comes in as they wait on Reece Topley's fitness. Matt Short leads after leaving MLC early.

Possible XI: Short, Roy, Ingram, Hose, Robinson, J Clark, Dwarshius, Lawes, Rashid, Brown, C Parkinson

Rockets are without Rashid Khan but like Pooran, he is on his way. Aussie spinner Chris Green will come in for just the one game. Imad Wasim should be available but picking Jordan Thompson instead would be advised.

Probable XI: Lyth, Hales, Banton, Hain, Powell, Gregory, Thompson, Green, L Wood, Harrison, Cook

Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets pitch report

Headingley is a road. Originals posted 208 in this competition two seasons ago and the runs have flowed in recent Blast fixtures. More than 170 on the innings runs markets is the first port of call at decent odds-against. But we'll caveat that with Rockets having to bat first because of the sticking-plaster nature of Superchargers. A simpler bet is overs on the 100-balls line on Rockets at 156. at even money.

Recommended Bet Back Rockets over 156.5 1st inns runs EX 2.0

Rockets are 1.715/7 and given the last-minute rush for Superchargers to put a team out, that has to be right. Presumably as The Hundred executives boast about sending team bid information to NFL owners as they seek investment, they've left out the details on the farcical nature of squad building.

The Rockets are our tip to go deep into the tournament and they couldn't have wished for a more disorganised opponent to get up and running against.

Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets player bets

Adam Lyth brings with him to Rockets a win rate of 36% on top bat as a former Supercharger so the 7/24.50 top bat has appeal. For the hosts, Short has almost nothing to beat for the hosts and should be skinnier than 3/14.00. Jason Roy, who is the same price, hasn't won on the market in two seasons.

Recommended Bet Back Matt Short top Superchargers bat SBK 7/2

Recommended Bet Back Adam Lyth top Rockets bat SBK 7/2

Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire

Thursday 19 July, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire team news

Originals are not just sweating on Jos Buttler's availability for the match but the tournament. He has had a scan on a calf injury and misses out here. Lancashire keeper Matthew Hurst probably plays in the middle order with Max Holden moving up to open.

Possible XI: Holden, Salt, Madsen, Raza, Hurst, Walter, J Overton, Usama, Hartley, Farooqi, Aspinwall

Haris Rauf remains with San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC. Josh Little has been signed as temporary cover. Jonny Bairstow needs a score otherwise Luke Wells can feel aggrieved he's not getting game time.

Possible XI: Bairstow, Eskinazi, Clarke, Phillips, Abell, Willey, van der Merwe, Payne, Henry, Little, Crane

Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire pitch report

More than 150 has been busted four times in nine in The Hundred at Old Trafford. Rain has washed out a fair few, too. The weather forecast suggests no rain and we get a game. Originals have been consistently the fastest scorers in the competition but the loss of Buttler and other hitters like Laurie Evans, who has joined Brave, make them a less confident selection on the runs markets. Playing unders on sixes is often one of the most solid strategies tournament-wide here at under 11.5 at 8/111.73.

Fire are not the laughing stock they used to be and have made progress in being far more competitive. A fourth-placed finish was creditable last season.

With Originals losing mojo players, their price has taken a significant hit on the Exchange. A price of 1.9210/11 is a surprising reaction. Bear in mind that Fire aren't at full-strength, either.

If we're right about Holden opening the batting 5/16.00 is a big price for top Originals bat. The 3/14.00 for Phil Salt is bang on for his two-year win rate so we need a boost. For Fire, Glenn Phillips is yet to crack this 'format' but we cannot ignore the 11/112.00 about one of the best pound-for-pound players in the world. Bairstow has been boosted to 4/15.00. With the ball, Tom Hartley h\s a 22% win rate for top Originals bowler in the last two years, largely due to a spin-friendly surface at Old Trafford. He is a bet at 5/16.00.

Recommended Bet Back Tom Hartley top Originals bowler SBK 5/1

Recommended Bet Back Glenn Phillips top Fire bat SBK 11/1

