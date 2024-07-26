Texas Super Kings v San Francisco Unicorns MLC Tips: Texas can book final spot

Winner meets Washington in final

Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns

Saturday 27 July, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Texas Super Kings v San Francisco Unicorns team news

Super Kings despatched New York with ease in the eliminator. Faf Du Plessis continued his superb runmaking form with 72 off 47. There were also confidence-boosting runs for Aaron Hardie in the crucial No 3 position.

Marcus Stoinis took two for 18 opening the bowling and he could put both disciplines together for a big show soon. He is 5/61.84 for over 39.5 on player performance (1pt per run, 10 per catch, 20 per wicket)

Possible XI: Conway, Du Plessis, Hardie, tropm, Kumar, Stoinis, Savage, Bravo, Mohsin, Noor, Zia

Unicorns were outclassed by Freedom on Friday after being bowled out for 145. But at least Pat Cummins doubled his wicket tally by removing Steve Smith. Seriously, they need more from Cummins. He has been pricey, too. The injured Liam Plunkett's place went to 32-year-old Juanroy Drysdale who struggled with the ball and batted No 11.

Possible XI: Allen, Fraser-McGurk, Krishnamurti, Inglis, Rutherford, Anderson, Hassan, Cummins, Rauf, Le Roux, Drysdale

Texas Super Kings v San Francisco Unicorns pitch report

First-innings scores have been consistently above 160 at Dallas in this tournament with that mark busted nine from 14. But it would be a surprise if the pitch wasn't slowing up after so much cricket. San Francisco's 145 could be an indicator to that. Playing under 160 could be the way to go if Unicorns bat first again. They have busted 160 one in four, including 127 all out against Texas in a comprehensive defeat in their second game. No rain forecast.

Recommended Bet Lay Unicorns over 160 1st inns runs EX 2.0

Texas are a superior side to Unicorns but we weren't expecting them to be as short as 1.748/11. We were hoping for 1.855/6. Unicorns, once the market matures, could be pushing 2.206/5.

We wonder whether there is a room for a trade in that price with the hope that they can get big performances from Cummins and Haris Rauf against that Texas opening partnership. They are reliant on the Conway-Faf axis.

Pat Cummins has been our go-to bet for top Unicorns bat at big numbers. But we can't get on board with a completely unjustified cut from 40s to 25s for this game. if he wins, he wins. The value all is probably the 11/43.75 on Faf for most Texas runs. He should be favourite ahead of Conway.

