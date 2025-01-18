Sunday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Hitman Heinrich could deliver at 7/2
Ed Hawkins previews Sharjah Warriorz v MI Emirates and Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Durban Super Giants on Sunday...
Warriorz may be too short
Kohler-Cadmore absent
Sunrisers still shocking
Could be time for Klaasen special
Sharjah Warriorz v MI Emirates
Sunday 19 January, 10.00
TV: live on Zee
Sharjah Warriorz v MI Emirates ILT20 tips
Warriorz produced a strong chase to down Dubai Capitals on Friday. Going after 202 they won with 11 balls to spare and perhaps proving that dew is a significant factors at their home ground. With two wins in three and going up against an Emirates team which have lost twice, it appears they have little to fear.
That was a night match and this takes place in the day, though. So what happens to the toss bias at Sharjah in those games? Well, it does appear that the chaser has an advantage again. There have been only eight games in the last four years but six of those were won by the team batting second. The runs per over in that study is 7.2.
Of course run rates were blitzed in that surprising run glut on Friday so we are cautious about sticking to that trend. Despite low numbers, Sharjah has been known to throw in a high-scoring game every now and then because boundaries can be short.
With Sharjah early favourites on an immature market, we can't advise plating pre-toss. Indeed, this has the hallmarks of a choice affair so it could prove MI are value if they go off odds-against.
Tom Kohler-Cadmore, the most reliable batter in the tournament for top bats, was a surprising absentee for Sharjah against Dubai. He is 9/52.80 for another win but he has to be considered a doubt. Avishka Fernando's sensational knock against Dubai won them the game and he is 7/24.50 for a repeat top win. We note the 5/16.00 about Muhammad Waseem for top MI bat. he has the ability to notch a win at some stage.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Durban Super Giants
Sunday 19 January, 13:30
TV: live on Sky Sports
Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Durban Super Giants SAT20 tips
Sunrisres halted the horror run of three straight losses by beating Durban on Friday night. But it was more by luck than judgement. The latter is seriously lacking and we're now at the stage of wondering 'what the hell are they doing?'
The latest brain fade was using David Bedingham, a middle-order anchor, as opening bat and demoting Jordan Hermann, who has had success in the opening slot, to No 5. Worse was to come with Tristan Stubbs, one of the most destructive hitters in the world game, delayed until no 7 when he hit 18 off eight. Do you think he might have been more useful getting as much crease time as possible?
Ottneil Baartman, the best wicket-taker in the comp, was then delayed again with the ball as fifth option. Yet somehow they won the game. Going up against the same opponent as a probable choice affair has us tempted for DsG to put things right.
This is a day-night match at Port Elizabeth but there is no toss bias in the last 12. The rpo in that time is 8.4. Mid Cape Town drilled SEC for 77 after setting them 175 earlier this month. If there is a smidge of odds-against Durban we will get involved. For tops, Heinrich Klaasen might not be an amazing price but 7/24.50 is value at win rate and he is very much in the win zone.
