Sunday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Hitman Heinrich could deliver at 7/2

Sharjah Warriorz v MI Emirates

Sunday 19 January, 10.00

TV: live on Zee

Sharjah Warriorz v MI Emirates ILT20 tips

Warriorz produced a strong chase to down Dubai Capitals on Friday. Going after 202 they won with 11 balls to spare and perhaps proving that dew is a significant factors at their home ground. With two wins in three and going up against an Emirates team which have lost twice, it appears they have little to fear.

That was a night match and this takes place in the day, though. So what happens to the toss bias at Sharjah in those games? Well, it does appear that the chaser has an advantage again. There have been only eight games in the last four years but six of those were won by the team batting second. The runs per over in that study is 7.2.

Of course run rates were blitzed in that surprising run glut on Friday so we are cautious about sticking to that trend. Despite low numbers, Sharjah has been known to throw in a high-scoring game every now and then because boundaries can be short.

With Sharjah early favourites on an immature market, we can't advise plating pre-toss. Indeed, this has the hallmarks of a choice affair so it could prove MI are value if they go off odds-against.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, the most reliable batter in the tournament for top bats, was a surprising absentee for Sharjah against Dubai. He is 9/52.80 for another win but he has to be considered a doubt. Avishka Fernando's sensational knock against Dubai won them the game and he is 7/24.50 for a repeat top win. We note the 5/16.00 about Muhammad Waseem for top MI bat. he has the ability to notch a win at some stage.