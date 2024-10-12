Sri Lanka v West Indies First T20 Tips: Backing hosts for big runs best ploy

Sri Lanka v West Indies

Sunday 13th October 14:30

TV: live on TNT Sports

Sri Lanka v West Indies First T20 team news

Sri Lanka have recalled powerful middle-order hitter Bhanuka Rajapaksa for the first time since January 2023. Rajapaksa is a welcome addition to the ranks with a strike rate of 133, although his form wasn't good enough to keep him in St Lucia team which won the CPL.

Dasun Shanaka, the former skip, is the fall guy. There is also no room for Dilshan Madushanka, the pacer. No matter, though as the bowling is well-stocked with both Nuwan Thushara and Matheesha Pathirana, the death expert, available again.

Kamindu Mendis, a Test sensation, is a sensible pick. Less so Dinesh Chandimal who keeps his place in a squad despite not having played for two years.

Possible Sri Lanka XI: Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Asalanka, Ramesh, Kamindu, Hasaranga, Wickramasinghe, Theekshana, Thushara, Pathirana

West Indies are not at full strength. There is no Nic Pooran, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein or Shimron Hetmyer, although it's doubtful whether he's in their best team these days. Johnson Charles, who carried the Kings batting somewhat, is a glaring omission either through incompetence, fitness or energy.

Two from Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher and the fit-again Brandon King will take the opening slots in his absence. Much relies on Shai Hope keeping things together while Roston Chase will be expected to play a key role with bat and ball.

There is a worry about the Windies bowling. It looks a tad expensive if Gudakesh Motie fails to tie down an end for his four overs of spin.

Possible West indies XI: Fletcher/Lewis/King, Hope, Chase, Powell, Rutherford, Shepherd, Motie, Alzarri, Springer, Shamar Joseph

Sri Lanka v West Indies First T20 pitch report

Dambulla has been full of runs recently. More than 180 in first innings has been busted nine times in the last 14 under lights. Both teams scored 1880 in each of those nine, too. there is no toss bias in the study sample but a clear strategy will be for runs. Given Sri Lanka's excellent bowling attack, one would prefer to side with the hosts. West Indies have the third most expensive attack in the last 12 months. We could be able to get long of Sri Lanka runs at around 175.5. What could spoil it is weather. There are forecast thunderstorms but playing the 20-over par market will protect you as any overs lost to rain voids the bet. The 5/61.84 that SL go at more than eight an over after ten overs is a bet. An overs play at 79.5 at 5/61.84 is value.

Recommended Bet Back Sri Lanka over 79.5 10 over runs SBK 5/6

Recommended Bet Back Sri Lanka over 175.5 1st inns runs EXC 2.0

A chunk of money for West Indies at 2.166/5 suggests Sri Lanka are likely to be priced at 1.804/5 for this one. There won't be a mad rush to get with the Lankans at odds-on but it is hard to argue that it's a wrong price.

Sri Lanka should have a significant edge thanks to their pace attack and the excellence of spinner Maheesh Theekshana. One doubts the in-play nous of West indies to keep things tight on a flat one. And we're not hugely enamoured with their batting power considering Pooran has decided to take a rest.

Sri Lanka v West Indies First T20 player bets





If Roston Chase doesn't have a good game, one suspects West Indies will be in trouble. Key with bat and ball, Chase is one to follow on the Sportsbook markets. He has three wins on the top WI bat market in the last 12 months and four with the ball. Shai Hope is a big threat in the former, however. In great nick in the CPL, Hope has a win rate of 38% so Sportsbook cannot go short enough.

For Sri Lanka, we are keen to back the elite numbers posted by Thushara at 10/34.33. He has struggled with fitness meaning that he comes under the radar but three wins in six for top bowler could be the start of a golden run. Wanindu Hasaranga, of course, is a tough man to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Shai Hope top WI bat SBK 7/2

Recommended Bet Back Roston Chase top WI bowler SBK 8/1

Recommended Bet Back Nuwan Thushara top SL bowler SBK 10/3

