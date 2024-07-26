Sri Lanka v India First T20 Tips: Sky's the limit for India batters

Pallekele wicket has looked flat

Sri Lanka v India

Saturday 27 July, 14:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

Sri Lanka v India First T20 team news

Sri Lanka have already lost two bowlers to injury after naming their squad. Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara are out. Thushara is a particular blow because his numbers are excellent.

The hosts are at least tuned up for T20 after their domestic franchise tournament. Influenced by that, Dinesh Chandimal gets a recall by the middle order. But also not influenced by that selectors have ignored Bhanuka Rajapaka's 160 strike rate.

Avishka Fernando, who should bat at No 4, was the top domestic runscorer. Matheesha Pathirana and Wanindu Hasaranga took 15 wickets each.

Names XI: Nissanka, Mendis, Perera, Avishka, Asalanka, Hasaranga, Shanaka, Kamindu, Madushanka, Pathirana, Theekshana

This is a new era for the world champions after the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. There's no Jasprit Bumrah, either for this series.

Suryakumar Yadav is the new skip and it is expected that he will ensure het bats at No 3. Yas Jaiswal and Shubman Gill open the batting.

How India utilise their bowling options will be interesting. If they want three spinners one of a trip of frontline pacers will miss out for Washington Sundar. If spin is the way to go, Shivam Dube's bowling might not ne needed with Rinku Singh given a go instead.

Possible XI: Jasiwal, Gill, Yadav, Pant, Rinku, Hardik, Axar, Bishnoi, Arshdeep, Siraj, Khaleel

Sri Lanka v India First T20 pitch report

Pallekele was flat for the SLT20. More than 178.5 was busted in each of the five matches. Naturally we would expect the India batting to be more reliable for that type of bet. Without Rohit and Virat in the last two years, India have an average run rate of 9.1. They busted more than 200 seven times batting first out of 18 and more than 180 11 times. We might be able to go overs 178.5 at even money on the par line.

There is also an angle on sixes. With the weather forecast good and the pitch flat looking at the totla sixes in the slt20 is important. they read: 14-19-9-12-16. Sportsbook offer 4/51.80 that more than 12.5 are struck. Also check the price on the Exchange for 11-14.

Recommended Bet Back India over 178.5 1st inns runs EXC 2.0

Sri Lanka have won two of their last seven meetings against India. But both of them came at home in 2021 when they took a 2-1 series success over a below-strength India team.

It could be they are underrated for this opener. India lost to Zimbabwe in the first match of a series recently and Sri Lanka have a point of difference we suggests they might be value at 3.4012/5.

And that is their strong bowling group. in terms of economy they are one of the tightest in the world and it may well keep them in the game.

it is hard to be as enamoured with the india bowling group so with the pitch data as it is and the fact that Sri Lanka are nicely warmed up for this, the strategy is clear.

Sri Lanka can trade as favourites, or at least a choice affair, if they were to bat first. A trade from 3.4012/5 to 2.01/1 is the plan. Add 50% to the original stake on the lay button.

Yadav is our go-to option for top India bat in this format and the 10/34.33 offered by Sportsbook is acceptable on win rate. We don't have a big opinion on Sri Lanka's batters as the reliability just isn't there. But Dilshan Madushanka is a decent operator with the ball and we would hope for around 10/34.33 when Sportsbook realise he is a starter.

Recommended Bet Back Suryakumar Yadav top India bat SBK 10/3

