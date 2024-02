Sharjah wicket could be slow

Knight Riders on charge

Woakes no 100/1 chance

Sharjah Warriors v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Monday 5 February, 14.30

TV: Live on Zee

Sharjah Warriors v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders team news

Sharjah are back at the bottom of the table after consecutive defeats dulled the flame of resurgence. And they were dreadful defeats with Giants winning by 79 and Emirates by eight wickets.

The batting appears to be far too flaky to put together a sequence of wins. Their front three is bargain-basement stuff. With the ball they are overly-reliant on Mahees Theekshana, who is carrying the attack.

Possible XI: Dickwella, Charles, Denly, Kohler-Cadmore, Williams, Gregory, Sams, Fuller, Woakes, Keswani, Theekshana, Jawadullah

Abu Dhabi are up to second and they have firmly put last season's disaster behind them. Andre Russell is turning in vintage performances with the bat likewise Sunil Narine with the ball.

Russell's strike rate of 228 and Narine's seven wickets with an economy of 6.37 are ridiculous returns for the first veterans of the franchise game.

English trio, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans and Joe Clarke have been disappointing, however. Noteworthy if there are ever calls for them to be promoted to the international set up.Clarke is likely to be subbed for Ali Khan.

Possible XI: Clarke, Pepper, Sharafu, Kaylan, Hain, Evans, Wasim, Russell, Willey, Narine, Little

Sharjah Warriors v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders pitch report

There have been three score over 170 at Sharjah and two under 135. Last time Dubai could manage only 104. There is no toss bias. One suspects the surfaces are beginning to take wear so we'd rather be unders players. To that end no 50 in first dig at 6/42.50 with Sportsbook may have appeal.

Warriors are 2.265/4 with Abu Dhabi 1.728/11. Despite Knight Riders' charge we're not prepared to invest in them at odds-on. They're a team to play as outsiders.

Warriors can make traction with the ball through Theekshana and we may look to do something in-play on innings runs and match odds when he is into his work.

Russell is a win rate bet at 8/19.00 and he will prove as popular as ever. Given concerns about Sharjah's batting should Chris Woakes be as big as 100/1101.00 on a wicket which could be turning tricky? Probably not. A 30 or 40 wins these markets all the time. We'll have a small interest.