Orcas underrated already

Raza and Klaasen key

Big first-innings runs likely

Seattle Orcas v Washington Freedom

Saturday 15 July, 01:30

TV: Live on BT Sport

Seattle Orcas team news

Orcas have to get their batting order balance right. Picking Quinton De Kock, former Pakistan international Nauman Ali and USA's Aaron Jones as the front three is easy but the real power comes in the form of the excellent Heinrich Klaasen and Sikandar Raza. They could bat at Nos 4 and 5. Shehan Jayasuriya and Angelo Perera, if they were to bat higher, could slow things down. Read the team guide here.

Possible XI: De Kock, Nauman, Jones, Klassen, Raza, Shehan, Perera, Parnell, Harmeet, Naveed, Tye

Washington Freedom team news

Freedom were second-favourites on the outright. They look pretty solid, relying on three South Africans as 'home' players. Dane Piedt, the former South Africa spinner, is a well-known performer, Justin Dill, a bowling all-rounder of Western Province origin and wicketkeeper-hitter Andries Goul.

There is star quality in Marco Jansen, Moises Henriques, Anrich Nortje and Wanindu Hasaranga. Read the team guide here.

Possible XI: Philippe, Gous, Phillips, Gowda, Henriques, Jansen, Hasaranga, Piedt, Dill, Nortje, Netravalkar/Bodugum

Grand Prairie Stadium pitch report

This should be a flat track again. The last thing the tournament needs is a dreary, slow surface. the Yanks want fours and sxies. Texans managed ten in the first match. Over 180 in the first-innings is a must and should be relatively easy to achieve.

Seattle Orcas v Washington Freedom match odds

With so little cricket played in the tournament - and neither of these sides having ever played before - it is a surprise to see the market taking such a dim view of one over the other. Orcas are outisders at 2.3411/8.

The odds could be right but we suspect they will be more competitive than that, largely thanks to the damage Klaasen and Raza could do. They at least trade favourites with good runs on the board batting first. And Izharulhaq and AJ Tye are expert at this level with the ball.

Trade Orcas batting first from 2.3411/8 to 1.68/13 Bet now

Seattle Orcas v Washington Freedom player bets

Not surprisingly we're sweet on Klaasen and Raza here. Dutching the two throughout the tournament is a strategy in itself. We might be getting 7/24.40 and 4/14.80 respectively with the Sportsbook.

Look out for Saurabh Netravalkar for Freedom top wicket-taker. He's the second-highest wicket-taker for USA in the last five years with his left-arm pace and he could be a chunky price.